Star Trek fans were elated when the news that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm a sequel in the Chris Pine-led franchise. Well, apologies for raining on that parade, but it seems that there are currently no deals in place for Chris Pine or any of his crew to return. Not yet, anyway. In an update on the original report, it has now been clarified that none of the talent have signed on, though the hope is that the likes of Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and the rest of the Enterprise gang will return.

Of course, it's still very early days, with Matt Shakman having only just been announced as the Star Trek 4 director after so much back and forth. While Shakman's Star Trek will reportedly coninue the adventures of Paramount and Bad Robot's timeline, with a script coming courtesy of Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson, several separate Star Trek movies have been in early development for some time.

Fargo's Noah Hawley has been working on boldly going where no one has gone before in a story without either Kirk or Picard, while The Revenant's Mark L. Smith had been working on his own outing, something which Quentin Tarantino once considered directing. This project was rumored to be "based on an episode of the classic 'Star Trek' series that takes place largely earthbound in a 1930s gangster setting."

With so many setbacks and false starts, it is no doubt exciting for Star Trek fans to at least know that one of the many projects now has lift off. Though the fact that none of the original actors have yet signed on is sure to fill some with trepidation. While the plot of what would be Star Trek 4 is currently unknown, is has been rumored for some time that the movie would revolve around time travel and bring back Kirk's father, played in the first movie by Thor: Love and Thunder star, Chris Hemsworth.

For what it's worth, several of the Star Trek reboot's cast have declared their desire to return should a fourth movie be given the greenlight. Zachary Quinto, who has played beloved character Spock in all three modern Star Trek movies, recently said that he would love to once again step aboard the Enterprise. "We talk about it all the time as the crew of the Enterprise, we're all incredibly close friends in real life and I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories," the actor said regarding a potential return. "Seems like a bit of a saturated market at this point, so I'm not sure what the plans are for the feature film version of the franchise, but we're all here if they want to beam us up."

Chris Pine meanwhile has previously echoed a lot of his co-stars sentiments, and has been simply waiting for the studio to work out what they want to do with the long-running franchise. "I haven't heard anything. I mean, I get asked these questions all the time. I'm like the last person to find anything out," Pine said. "So, I've heard, what have I heard? Tarantino is going to do one. And then, who is it? Noah Hawley was going to do something else, and then that fell through. And then he's going to do something with the Discovery, the new Alex Kurtzman-led cast. So, I really don't know. I know that Paramount is coming out of having restructured a bit and kind of a major corporate restructuring. So hopefully, when all that dust settles, something concrete will come out of it, and we'll get to work. I'd love to do it."