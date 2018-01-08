Is Star Trek 4 still happening? Many fans would like to know and, as it happens, Chris Hemsworth, who's supposed to star in the proposed sequel, would like to know as well. Despite the lackluster performance of Star Trek Beyond, it was put forth that Paramount Pictures was going to move forward with a sequel that would see Hemsworth, who (briefly) plays James Kirk's father in the first J.J. Abrams Star Trek movie, return and star alongside Chris Pine.

During a recent interview to promote his latest movie, 12 Strong, Chris Hemsworth was asked about the status of this proposed Star Trek 4. He reveals that he doesn't know, but intends to speak with J.J. Abrams about it to try and figure out exactly what's going on. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't know. It's a reminder to call J.J. and ask the same question because I haven't heard any updates on it either."

Initially, it seemed like the box office performance of Star Trek Beyond, which earned just $343.5 million at the global box office in 2016, was going to be the thing that prevented Star Trek 4 from happening. However, it was recently revealed that Quentin Tarantino pitched an R-rated Star Trek movie that's moving forward at Paramount, with J.J. Abrams producing. Tarantino is likely to direct the movie, if things go well, which has seriously cast doubt on whether or not Star Trek 4 will happen.

There are a few options. The most likely option is that Quentin Tarantino's R-rated Star Trek movie will take the place of what would have been the initial pitch for Star Trek 4. However unlikely, it's also possible Paramount could make Tarantino's movie and Star Trek 4, but that's doubtful. Chris Hemsworth also talked a bit about J.J. Abrams' initial pitch and what got him interested in possibly coming back to Star Trek in the first place.

"Just the fact that he had a way of reinserting the character into the world. I can't say too much, there's not even a script, but I always thought, maybe, there was a possibility of him coming back in some way. I didn't know how or what, but he was pretty enthusiastic about what they had planned."

This R-rated Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie is largely mysterious at this point, so it's unclear if he'll be using the current cast, or going with a totally new cast. Either way, his story isn't going to utilize the whole reuniting of the Kriks pitch, so Star Trek 4, as it was originally pitched, is pretty much the only way we'll see Chris Hemsworth back in a Starfleet uniform. The good news is, this interview with IGN still leaves the door open and it sounds like he wants to do it.