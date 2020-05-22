Simon Pegg has discussed before his skepticism regarding Star Trek 4 ever making its way to the big screen. The science fiction series' true home has traditionally always been the small screen, but over the last few decades the franchise has grown and grown, with the last few ventures being huge blockbuster-type experiences. Well, Pegg thinks he knows what to do with Star Trek, and it involves going back to the series' roots.

"The fact is, the appeal of Star Trek is slightly more niche than the appeal of, say, the Marvel movies, which make huge amounts of money, and have this really, really broad appeal and they do very well. I think Star Trek is just a little bit more niche, so it isn't gonna hit those kind of numbers. So yes, the obvious thing to do would be to not go for that massive spectacle, go for something a little bit more restrained in the vein of the original series. Yes, that would be a brilliant thing to do, and I'm sure it probably has been discussed... You specialize a little bit more."

Simon Pegg has highlighted the blockbuster issue before, stating that because studios look at Star Trek in a similar way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and therefore expect similar box office numbers, there will always be that level of disappointment from a financial perspective. Pegg points out the blockbuster model has never really been Star Trek's strong suit, and that if a movie was to put spectacle aside, that it could work much better, and be in more in-line with the niche appeal of the series.

No doubt Simon Pegg's comments resonate with many hardcore Star Trek fans who felt that the more recent movies had moved too far away from the story's origins. While Star Trek big, epic space battles are certainly an element of Star Trek, they have never been the central focus, and perhaps moving away from that would not only lead to less investment and thus better box office returns but also potentially to better movies.

While there are no confirmed plans for a fourth Star Trek movie at the moment, there is still hope for the franchise's return. Noah Hawley of Fargo and Legion is currently working on a script for a Star Trek movie, though it is unclear whether this will a continuation of Simon Pegg's crew or a whole, new adventure. There have also been rumors swirling for years that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Quentin Tarantino has written a script for a presumably more violent Star Trek movie, though that just sounds far too good to be true.

For now, we will all just have to live with the Star Trek movies we have been given, which so far have culminated with 2016's Star Trek Beyond. When the Enterprise crashes after an attack by the dictator Krall and a swarm of drones, Kirk, Spock, and the crew must find a way off a hostile planet and stop Krall before he destroys the Federation. Starring Simon Pegg as Lieutenant Commander Montgomery Scott, alongside Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock, and Karl Urban as Lieutenant Commander Leonard McCoy, the movie was well-liked by both critics and fans alike. This comes to us from Collider.