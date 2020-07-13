Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is still considered by many to be the pinnacle of the Star Trek movies, so, good news for Trekkies, as the producer behind The Wrath of Khan, Robert Sallin is reportedly in talks with Paramount Pictures for a new Star Trek movie project that he's been working on.

"I don't have it completely written, but I have a lot of it written. I have a concept for another Star Trek feature that I've had discussions with Paramount about - at least on the phone. This one I guarantee you is unlike anything that has been done in Star Trek, and it will be part of the canon, but they (the studio) don't want to talk about it until they see what Noah Hawley does."

Noah Hawley is the man behind such shows as Fargo and Legion and was hired by Paramount some time ago to write and direct a fourth movie in the most recent Star Trek movie series. It sounds like this Robert Sallin idea for the franchise hinges on the outcome of what Hawley produces, suggesting that Sallin's pitch moves away from the Chris Pine-fronted movies.

In any case, Sallin is as excited as we all are to see what Hawley comes up with saying, "I'm really intrigued that the studio has brought Noah Hawley into the Star Trek thing because I have complete respect for his work. I find his work unique, engaging, and fascinating. I think the guy is really a special talent. I'll be very curious to see what he brings to the franchise."

Sallin was quick to again highlight the unique approach his pitch brought to the long-running franchise.

"Unless I am completely off base here, it is completely different. Nothing has been done like this and I think it will become part of the canon. That's all. I hope one day to be able to have the meeting and have them say, 'Hey, Bob, come on in, let's talk about that.'"

So, it sounds very much like Sallin's movie would boldly go where no Star Trek movie has gone before. Ahem. Several Star Trek cast members have been discussing whether a fourth movie will ever happen, with Spock actor Zachary Quinto having come to terms with his adventure potentially being at an end.

"I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it's ever going to happen again," he said. "I think that's the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that'd be great, but I'm not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that's what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that's what it was, then that's incredible, and if we get to do more, that's also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they've been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them."

For now, we will all just have to live with the Star Trek movies we have been given, which so far have culminated with 2016's Star Trek Beyond. Starring Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock, Simon Pegg as Lieutenant Commander Montgomery Scott, and Karl Urban as Lieutenant Commander Leonard McCoy, the movie was well-liked by both critics and fans alike. This comes to us from Den of Geek.