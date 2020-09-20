While the Star Trek franchise continues to flourish, the status of the series on the big screen has been stuck in limbo for years. Currently, three possible Star Trek movie scripts are said to be under consideration, with fans most familiar with Fargo creator Noah Hawley's script that has drawn a lot of interest from the studio. In an interview, Hawley explained what the principal theme behind his take on Star Trek is going to be.

"It's an argument for why humanity should prevail and why we should come together and unite, which I think is important - to look at the United Federation of Planets and remember at some point Earth is what we are now and then we invented warp technology and met extraterrestrial life and everybody came together. But how? How did we get from where we are now to where they are then? And what happens if that utopian reality is challenged? There are times of challenge and war when we have to prove our values all over again. Maybe there's a time in the Federation where this ideal is challenged and it won't survive on its own. It needs to be saved."

The script from Noah Hawley appears to be a deconstruction of sorts of the Star Trek universe and the ideals that drive the franchise. Something similar happened recently with the TV show Star Trek: Picard, where an aging Captain Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, is shown rebelling against the ideals and values that he once held dear as a Starfleet captain.

Recently, Hawley had indicated his Star Trek 4 reboot has definitely not been abandoned, but simply put in stasis. When the film does finally get made, don't expect it to be a retread of the storylines about Captain Kirk or Picard or their crew, since Hawley says he wants to approach the franchise in a different manner.

"We're not doing Kirk and we're not doing Picard. It's a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with 'Fargo,' where for the first three hours you go, 'Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,' and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love."

While Star Trek is a beloved franchise, it was never a money-spinner in the same way as Star Wars or the MCU. That is why Simon Pegg, who appeared in the Star Trek movies, had once bluntly stated that the films had not made enough money to justify new installments.

Still, you won't be able to pry a franchise out of Hollywood's hands with a shovel. As long as the fandom is there, new Star Trek movies will continue to get made. Hopefully, Hawley's script will be able to breathe fresh life into the series and bring the same kind of critical acclaim to the franchise that Fargo enjoys among critics. This news comes from Entertainment Tonight.