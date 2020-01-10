Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley signed on to develop Star Trek 4 for Paramount Pictures last year, but the director has only just begun breaking his silence on his involvement. Noting that the movie is still in its very early stages and has yet to be written, Hawley's vision for the project remains unclear, but the filmmaker is shedding some light on his plans on where to next take the popular sci-fi franchise on the big screen.

Here's what Noah Hawley had to say regarding his vision of the next theatrical Star Trek movie.

"I have my own take on Star Trek, and going back to what I loved about the series Next Generation, when a lot of franchises focus on 'might makes right', Star Trek is about exploration and humanity at its best, and diversity and creative problem solving. There's nothing better than that moment when William Shatner puts on his reading glasses and lowers Khan's shields. It doesn't cost anything. But it's that triumphant feeling about smarting your enemy. For me it's about to getting to those elements of the show. I don't necessarily find action in and of itself interesting unless it's story. So, it's early days, I'm still talking with Paramount and I have a take and I gotta write a script."

When news of Hawley's involvement with the next Star Trek movie first broke, it was reported that Chris Pine and the other stars of the Kelvin Timeline were expected to return. Hawley has since confirmed this may not be the case after all, recently telling The Hollywood Reporter he had his own take and "new characters often involve new cast." When asked specifically if his movie will consist of an all-new cast, Hawley responded, "Yeah, I think so. Yeah." While nothing is set in stone at this point, it's starting to look a lot more like the next Star Trek movie will feature an entirely new Starfleet crew.

Even with new characters, connecting his Star Trek movie with the Kelvin movies or the television shows remains possible, though Hawley still hasn't determined if there will indeed be a connection. "There isn't a mandate from Paramount to connect it. And on some levels, there's a bit of the wall, the TV version and the film version," Hawley explains. Noting that while he has his own story, he says that he wants to remain as respectful as possible to the source material so the fans of the franchise will be pleased. "So, it's important to do that research as I go," he adds.

For now, Hawley is focusing his efforts on completing season 4 of Fargo before entering pre-production on his untitled Star Trek movie. Starring comedian Chris Rock as the leader of a crime syndicate, the new season will premiere on FX on April 19, 2020. Perhaps we'll find out more information about Hawley's Star Trek once the season concludes. This news comes to us from Deadline.