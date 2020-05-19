Is Star Trek 4 still going to happen? That remains to be seen but, according to Simon Pegg, he and the rest of the current cast remain in the dark. Pegg has been a part of the cast since J.J. Abrams rebooted the franchise in 2009 as Scotty. Paramount Pictures seems intent on keeping the series alive on the big screen, it's just a matter of whether or not it involves the current cast.

Simon Pegg has recently been making the rounds promoting his new movie Inheritance. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of Star Trek 4. The actor explained that he is still in contact with the cast and that they talked recently. However, they still aren't sure what Paramount's plans are at the moment. Here's what Pegg had to say about it.

"We're all still in contact, we were emailing with each other the other day, just checking in, 'how are we,' and stuff. But it's not like any of us have been banging on the door at Paramount saying, 'Hey, when are we doing this?' If they say, 'We'd like to do another movie,' I'm sure we'll all jump at the chance. I miss those guys, and I love making those films. But I just don't know. Noah Hawley's project has been mentioned, and maybe that will happen. I don't know anything about that. So yeah, I'm as in the dark as everyone else, I'm in the same boat as you guys."

As Simon Pegg mentions, Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley was tapped back in November to develop Star Trek 4. Previously, S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Collateral) was tapped to direct the proposed sequel. Clarkson left the project when it was reported that the studio had shelved it for the time being in January 2019. Originally, ahead of the release of 2016's Star Trek Beyond, J.J. Abrams revealed they had plans for a fourth installment, which would bring back Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk. Those plans fell apart, in part over contract negotiations with star Chris Pine.

As has also been widely reported, Quentin Tarantino was developing a Star Trek movie as well. Though it seems he won't direct it, even if the project does move forward. Speaking further, Simon Pegg explained that the unexpected and untimely death of Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov, had a major impact on the cast and crew.

"One thing I did mention when I spoke about it recently is that for us, losing Anton Yelchin the way we did was a real blow. And I think it slightly took the wind out of our sails in terms of our enthusiasm to do another one, just because we're now missing one of our family. He would be conspicuous by his absence."

Currently, Star Trek has been having a healthy run on TV again thanks to CBS All Access. Discovery and Picard are both currently airing, with a new spin-off centered on Captain Pike recently confirmed. This news comes to us via Collider.