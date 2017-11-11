Former model Scott R. Brunton has accused iconic Star Trek actor George Takei of sexual assault. According to Brunton, the alleged incident occurred in 1981. At the time, he was 23 and Takei was 43 or 44. As Brunton tells it, the actor invited him out to dinner after he had broken up with his boyfriend and tried to help console him. Here's how Brunton describes the incident.

"He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend. He was a great ear. He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve. We have the drink and he asks if I would like another. And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out. The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He goes, 'You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.' And I said, 'No. I don't want to do this.' And I pushed him off and he said, 'OK, fine.' And I said I am going to go and he said, 'If you feel you must. You're in no condition to drive.' I said, 'I don't care I want to go.' So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that."

Even though this all happened a very long time ago, Scott R. Brunton has never felt like he could come forward with the story publicly. However, in the wake of the recent Harvey Weinstein allegations, and the allegations brought against Kevin Spacey, he felt it was time. Though, he admits he's still uneasy, even though he's told the story plenty of times over the years.

"This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it. It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it."

Four friends of Brunton, Norah Roadman, Rob Donovan, Stephen Blackshear and Jan Steward, have all said that he's told them this very story over the years. At the time of the initial report, George Takei was said to be unreachable for comment. But Takei took to Twitter in order to deny the claims. Here's what he had to say.

"Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Brunton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us. Yours in gratitude, George."

This isn't the first time George Takei has been accused of inappropriate behavior. Hank Azaria, best known for his work on The Simpsons, says that he "creeped out a lot of the staff" while doing a couple of episodes of the series some years back. Takei reportedly creeped out an intern named C.J., who Takei insisted on calling "Angel." In addition, in a recent interview with Howard Stern, Takei was asked if he'd ever "grabbed anyone by the cock," when they were discussing Donald Trump. He laughed it off. When asked point blank if he'd ever sexually harassed anyone, he had this to say.

"Some people who are kind of skittish, or maybe afraid, and you're trying to persuade...it was either in my home, they came to my home."

Howard Stern then asked if guys were hesitating if he would give them a "gentle squeeze on the balls." Takei replied by saying, "more than a gentle." Though his tone wasn't all too serious, he did appear to be telling the truth about such encounters over the years. But he says it didn't involve having "power" over the other person.

The 80-year-old George Takei became famous for playing Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek and, over the years, as a gay man himself, has become a major advocate for LGBTQ rights. Brunton says, "I don't want anything from him but an apology. I am sure he'll disown all this, I don't know, maybe not." Since Takei has denied the claim, it's likely that apology won't be coming. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Brunton did meet up with Takei years after the incident, but he says it was "too uncomfortable" to confront him about it. You can check out George Takei's response on Twitter for yourself below, as well as video of Hank Azaria discussing Takei's behavior, and Takei's admission of wrongdoing.

