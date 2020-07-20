Thanks to his role in the X-Men movies, James McAvoy has some experience playing a young Patrick Stewart, and the actor clearly enjoyed it, as he has now stated his plans to play a young Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek. McAvoy has been spending his time in self-isolation as productively as possible, creating a series of Star Trek parody videos titled Star Force: Sci-Fisolation, which have rekindled his desire to play a past version of Picard if the series Star Trek: Picard, or any other Star Trek show or movie, calls for it.

"Any other world is just an alternate reality in a bad episode of Star Trek. It's happening. If they don't hire me, I'm going to make it on my phone! I'm calling that right now. I'm doing the virtual lockdown equivalent of rubbing my scent all over Patrick's face and saying, 'This territory is mine.' All other bald actors can f*** off. It's me."

James McAvoy is clearly determined to make it happen one way or another, with the actor declaring that he will damn well do it himself if it comes to it. McAvoy has played the young version of Patrick Stewart's other iconic role, that of mutant leader Charles Xavier, several times now, even coming face-to-face with his future-self in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

This is far from the first time that McAvoy has planted his flag in the young version of Patrick Stewart's bald-headed roles, with the actor having previously said, "I will take you where no Star Trek fan has gone before. I will reveal things about Jean-Luc Picard that nobody even wanted to see. I will rip this captain to shreds." Before release, McAvoy was asked about the Picard series with the actor saying, "No, I'm not expecting to get a call to play the young Jean-Luc, unfortunately. But I will be tuning in, and I can't wait to see what he does because he's a brilliant actor and he's amazing in that role, and it's just nice that Star Trek are looking forward than just spaceship and a crew, do you know what I mean? They're doing something different, and that's awesome."

Of his homemade Star Trek parody, Star Force: Sci-Fisolation, McAvoy described it as, "a spoof, a homage.... It's a spomage. It's a spoof of Star Trek, but we try to keep it as sci-fi related as possible."

For now, we can all at least sit back and enjoy Patrick Stewart as Picard, with Star Trek: Picard picking up with the famous character at the end of the 24th century, 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, the series revolves around retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard.

He is still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data, portrayed by Brent Spiner, and the destruction of Romulus, as he steps into the next chapter of his life. The first season wrapped up in March, with a second season expected to premiere on CBS All Access in late 2020 or early 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.