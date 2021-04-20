Star Trek favorite Michael Dorn has teased his return as Worf by announcing that he's just been "summoned back into action" by Starfleet, but word is it's not for a Star Trek movie or TV show. As an actor, Dorn is very well known for playing Lieutenant (and later Lt. Commander) Worf in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He also appeared in a series of TNG movies, concluding with a final appearance in 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis.

Just got the news, being summoned back into action. Starfleet calls. #ad — Michael Dorn (@akaWorf) April 19, 2021

It's looking like Michael Dorn has confirmed some kind of return to the Star Trek universe. The actor stopped short of revealing exactly what his return would entail, but taking to Twitter on Monday, here's what Dorn had to say in an announcement tweet.

This seems to suggest that Dorn's return as Worf is coming soon, but it leaves the question as to what exactly this mystery project is. It's easy to presume that his return would be for Star Trek: Picard to join some of his TNG co-stars, but this is reportedly not the case. TrekMovie.com reported that Dorn's announcement is unrelated to Picard or any other Star Trek series on Paramount+. A spokesperson for the streamer has since confirmed the report.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Paramount Pictures was developing a new Star Trek movie to be released in 2023. No additional details were given, but fans shouldn't expect to see Worf's return in this movie either. A spokesperson speaking on behalf of Paramount Pictures has also confirmed that the studio is not behind Dorn's recent announcement on Twitter.

Now, the question is, if Dorn's return as Worf isn't for any of the upcoming Star Trek world or TV shows, what exactly is Dorn talking about? It's possible that the actor could be reprising the role for some kind of advertisement, as his original tweet included the hashtag #ad. He could also be referring to a return to the role in another kind of licensed Star Trek product, such as voicing the character in a Star Trek video game or something similar.

While Dorn has voiced Worf in guest appearances on animated shows, it's been nearly 20 years since he played Worf in a Star Trek movie or TV series. Back in January, Worf revealed in an interview with Horror Geek Life that he was actively trying to find a new Star Trek project to reprise the role once again in live-action. His idea was to do a Worf TV series in the style of Rogue One, but the actor was having problems in getting the Star Trek producers on board.

"Actually, I've been trying to get somebody in the Star Trek world to do a Worf TV series, and if not a series then a movie like Rogue One, a kind of one-off, because I love Rogue One, I thought it was brilliant," Dorn told HGL. "I wrote a script for it many, many years ago, sometimes there is interest, then it goes away and I thought the Star Trek world is missing out on a character that can definitely make them money."

Dorn added: "I thought this would be an easy sell, a really easy thing to do because the script is written, I'm here, I'm in great shape, not broken down and crotchety or anything. I'd love to direct and I'm kind of a Santa Claus when it comes to acting. I'm not interested in having Worf the focus of every scene, I just love the character and want to go to work. I mean in the end, it's their call, I'm sure they have a reason, I just don't know what it is."

Set in the TNG universe, Star Trek: Picard brings back Dorn's old co-star Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. The series has featured guest stars from various TNG character in the first season, including Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. John de Lancie and Whoopi Goldberg have also teased returning as Guinan and Q, respectively. While Dorn's teased return reportedly isn't for Picard, it remains possible Worf could still cameo on the show at some point in the future.

In any case, it's going to be worth keeping an eye out to see Worf popping back up in one way or another in the near future. This news comes to us from TrekMovie.com.