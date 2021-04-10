It's been five years since the last Star Trek movie hit theaters. However, it appears that the wait could be almost over. Paramount did some release date shuffling earlier this week, which includes an untitled Star Trek movie for 2023. There has been a ton of talk about what the next big screen adventure could be for the franchise, including a movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine, along with a Quentin Tarantino project, which seems to have evaporated, even though it ignited a massive amount of hype. Was Tarantino really ever going to make a Star Trek movie?

Paramount has claimed June 9th, 2023 as the release date for the upcoming Star Trek movie. This, unfortunately, is where the new information stops. According to i09, this project is not the one that Kalinda Vazquez, a producer and writer on Star Trek: Discovery, is currently developing with J.J. Abrams. The aforementioned movie is still believed to be in development, but it won't have anything to do with the new movie Paramount is scheduling. However, it is also believed that Abrams will be a producer on the top secret 2023 project.

In a new interview, Spock actor Zachary Quinto revealed that he would be more than happy to return for the long-rumored Star Trek 4. The actor also said that he has moved on from the idea ever happening since it is currently out of his hands. Quinto went on to note, "you never know things come back in surprising ways and it's surprising times, and it could be fun if it happens." As for this new project turning into Star Trek 4, that is obviously unclear at the moment, and the release date could end up getting shifted at some point in the future.

Big studios have been known to claim a release weekend even before a proper script is written, which could very well be the case with this untitled 2023 Star Trek project. Some long-time fans of the franchise have been looking forward to a complete reboot of the franchise for something that closely resembles the original TV series. Others are hoping to see Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto reunite to finish off their story. Maybe the movie will be the one that Quentin Tarantino was originally attached to. Regardless, it seems that Paramount could be preparing for something pretty massive for the fans.

There have also been talks of a big, interconnected universe with Paramount+ being the home of everything Star Trek. Marvel Studios is currently enjoying success with their Disney+ partnership, which has already introduced fans to WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bringing everything together, both big and small screen, could be something that Paramount is looking to do, though that has yet to be officially confirmed at this time. i09 was one of the first outlets to report on the mysterious new 2023 Star Trek movie.