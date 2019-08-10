It's not clear if Paramount Pictures will actually make Quentin Tarantino's proposed, R-rated Star Trek movie, which has been described as Pulp Fiction in space. However, Karl Urban, who plays Bones in the current iteration of the franchise, believes the studio would be crazy not to let Tarantino do this. Though, it may not ultimately be up to Paramount.

Karl Urban starred in the 2009 Star Trek reboot directed by J.J. Abrams, as well as the sequels, Into Darkness and Beyond. It remains entirely unclear if Quentin Tarantino would utilize the current cast, or if he would go another route. In any event, even though he admits to not having any insider info, Urban feels making this movie would be the right way to go. Here's what Urban had to say about it in a recent interview.

"This is a project that I have no information about, really. I haven't read a script for it, but I understand the basic concept of it. I think Quentin Tarantino doing that film would be phenomenal. He is definitely one of the most exciting filmmakers that's currently working and if he has an interest in making a Star Trek film, I think the studio would be insane not to let him do that."

Few concrete details are available in regards to this movie. What we know is that Quentin Tarantino pitched the idea to J.J. Abrams. They then brought it to Paramount and the studio jumped on the opportunity. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) was then hired to pen the screenplay and he's since completed a draft. Tarantino has been busy with the rollout of his latest Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but has confirmed it's a real possibility he could direct the movie, which is a decision he'll make once his work promoting his potential Oscar contender.

The most interesting layer to this whole thing is the fact that Quentin Tarantino has previously stated he's only going to make ten movies, then retire as a director, which means he has just one movie left. This is something he's reiterated very recently. That means, should he boldly go and decide to direct Star Trek, it would serve as his final feature directorial effort. Considering he's never tackled an entry within a pre-existing franchise before, that would be a rather huge deal.

Whatever the case, the future of the franchise on the big screen seems a bit uncertain. There were plans for Star Trek 4, which would have brought back Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk and had tapped S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) to take over the director's chair. However, that has since been put on the backburner, for various reasons. So, for the time being, Quentin Tarantino's R-rated take on the sci-fi series seems to be more likely, as bizarre as that may be to say. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us from HuffPost.