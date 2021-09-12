Rod Roddenberry, son of the legendary Gene Roddenberry is celebrating 55 years of the incomparable franchise that is Star Trek. Gene Roddenberry's creation has inspired artists in every medium, delighting millions for generations, and has permeated the lexicon with its own language around the world. Even if you've never seen a moving picture, you know the sign language for "Live Long and Prosper."

So, it is no surprise that Rod Roddenberry would be incalculably invested in the direction and content of what many consider sacred source material. He does admit, "I never sought out Star Trek initially. I was a Star Wars fan, and I watched Knight Rider and Starsky and Hutch. It took me a while. I did enjoy Star Trek: The Next Generation, but I would say I didn't really get it," he recalled. "It was the fans who taught me Star Trek."

"After my father passed away, I had fans constantly coming up to say how Star Trek inspired them. Whether it was an abusive relationship or a handicap or whatever the case may be, they would tell these stories and say it gave them a belief that we would be a society where we're accepting of each other one day. It blew me away because Knight Rider never did that for me."

The inspiration, life lessons, and the camaraderie of the community is what inspired Roddenberry to revisit the Star Trek world. With the weight of a worldwide audience of devoted Trekkies relying on him to preserve those themes, it is understandable that he would be hesitant to pass the torch to the wild card that is Quentin Tarantino. Tarantino has been vocal for years about wanting to take a crack at the mothership.

"I struggle with that because the way I'm pretty myopic with the way I see Star Trek," the CEO said. "I mentioned that I grew up with fans coming up to me out saying how Star Trek inspired them and gave them hope for the future. It's the optimism and the messaging in there that make Star Trek what it was. I truly believe that. If you create a Star Trek, that is just action; that is not Star Trek, in my opinion. That's what makes it different than Star Wars, and I love Star Wars, but they can both coexist. And I love Tarantino's work and the kind of films that he does. I am trying to have an open mind."

"I would be curious to read a script on his take. I do not think you could say we're going to do a Reservoir Dogs Star Trek. I'll be honest, that doesn't work for me, but he is a fan, and I think as a fan, he probably understands to some degree that Star Trek has to have some of this messaging. I would be curious, and I would try to have an open mind, but I'm not sure what it would be. I am glad that people are willing to explore that at least."

The rumors are ever-churning on what Quentin Tarantino's last movie will be, as he has promised he only has 10 films in him, nine down one to go. He's hinted at a Kill Bill Vol. 3, but he has also expressed a huge amount of interest in creating a Tarantino Trek. Maybe after he shows us what The Bride and BB have been up to for the last twenty years, he could be persuaded to break that promise for a chance to be a part of the multi-galactical enterprise that is Star Trek. "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!" This news originated at Syfy.com with additional content coming from GQ and Forbes.