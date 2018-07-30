Those of you wanting to see Tarantino's Star Trek Movie are going to have to wait a long time to do so. That is, if Simon Pegg is to be believed. Though, his logic is tough to argue against in some ways. Paramount is currently in the midst of developing two very different movies within the franchise; Star Trek 4, which will pick up after Beyond, and the Tarantino movie, which little is known about but came as the result of a story he pitched to J.J. Abrams. Star Trek 4 is happening first and that could put the Tarantino movie off in the distance.

Simon Pegg is part of the newer Trek cast and is set to appear in Star Trek 4. While promoting Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Pegg was asked about the status of the movies and he's met with director S.J. Clarkson for the next installment, but he didn't sound overly optimistic about the Tarantino movie getting off the ground any time even remotely soon. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I've met with S.J. [Clarkson] and she's fizzing with ideas and she has the right attitude. She's reverent but she's not slavish. In terms of the story, I have a vague knowledge but it's nothing I can talk about... Quentin's idea is another thing. He came in to Bad Robot and pitched it and it's been put in the bank. I think he had us in mind when he came up with the idea; he likes the new cast. But he's going to be so busy with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that I can't see him doing it for five or six years, by which time we might be too old anyway."

Indeed, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently being filmed and is set for release in late July of next year. But Quentin Tarantino hasn't announced another project beyond that, so he may be free. However, the current cast will likely be tied up and deep into Star Trek 4 at that point. Once that's over, they're all going to head in different directions to do their own various things as they're all major stars outside the continuing voyages of the starship Enterprise.

Star Trek 4 doesn't yet have a release date, but 2020 seems like the earliest it could possibly make its way to theaters. Assuming Quentin Tarantino does want to use the same cast, he would need to at least give them a year break, one would think. And that's assuming they're not too old, as Simon Pegg jokes. That would put filming in 2021/2022 and could see Tarantino's movie release in 2023. That's some speculative math, but just sort of playing with the timeline a bit, it's easy to see that Pegg's estimate of five years or so isn't that crazy.

Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) has been hired to pen the screenplay for the Tarantino Trek. Story details are nowhere to be found as of yet, but if Tarantino digs it enough, the plan is to have him direct it. We'll have to see how this all shakes out. In any event, it seems Trekkies are going to have to exercise some patience on this one. This news comes to us courtesy of the Edmonton Journal.