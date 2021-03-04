A new Star Trek movie is in the works at Paramount Pictures. Deadline reports that Kalinda Vazquez has signed on with the studio to write an original Star Trek movie with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions producing. Vazquez has previously written for Star Trek: Discovery, though it's not yet clear if her new movie will be connected to any of the current shows on Paramount+ or if it will be a standalone story.

Along with Star Trek: Discovery, Kalinda Vazquez is also working on an HBO series adaptation of the Roger Zelazny sci-fi novel Roadmarks. Her other television credits include Runaways, Once Upon a Time, Nikita, Human Target, and Prison Break. Velazquez has also served as an executive producer for the AMC horror series Fear the Walking Dead.

With William Shatner playing Captain James T. Kirk, the Star Trek series made its first foray into movies with the 1979 motion picture with the original cast. That original run of movies concluded with Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country in 1991. Patrick Stewart and the crew from The Next Generation would follow this up by starring in four Star Trek movies of their own between 1994 and 2002. That story has continued in the new spinoff series Star Trek: Picard which brings back several characters from The Next Generation.

On the big screen, the franchise was rebooted with Chris Pine taking over the role of Captain Kirk in 2009's Star Trek. The rebooted cast also included Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl Urban as Bones McCoy, Zoe Saldana as Nyota Uhura, Simon Pegg as Scotty, John Cho as Hikaru Sulu, and Anton Yelchin as Pavel Chekov. That movie was followed by two sequels in 2013 and 2016. The movies have been big hitters at the box office, and while they haven't been without criticism, they've also been praised by many fans of the franchise.

The last time it had been reported that a new Star Trek movie was in development, Fargocreator Noah Hawley had been tapped to develop a new reboot for the franchise. Last year, the filmmaker said that the studio pulled the plug on the project shortly before production as executives ultimately decided to go in a different direction. The states of the series had been on the shelf since, but it seems Paramount is pleased with the story that Vazquez has in mind.

There have been other false starts in the past for a Star Trek reboot, so we'll see if this iteration has better luck. At one point, Quentin Tarantino was plotting to write an R-rated Star Trek movie, though he ended up walking away from the project. There have also long been rumors that the "Kelvin Timeline" cast would return for a Star Trek 4, but even the cast themselves don't seem to have a clue if the project will ever actually happen or not.

Because the new Star Trek is very early into development, no actors are yet attached to the project. It's not clear when filming will begin and a release date hasn't yet been set. This news comes to us from Deadline.