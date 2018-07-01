News of Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek Movie started making the rounds late last year and fans have been pretty skeptical about what the director will do with the franchise. While details are scarce, it had previously been believed that the project would move ahead with a brand-new cast. However, in a recent interview, Spock actor Zachary Quinto says there's a chance that the Tarantino vision of Star Trek will keep the cast that J.J. Abrams assembled, starting back in 2009.

Zachary Quinto has played Spock during the Kelvin Timeline for nearly a decade, and the actor has been keeping Star Trek fans up to date when it comes to news having to do with the franchise. In a new interview with MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor shed some more light on what Quentin Tarantino's version of the movie could be like. Quinto seems to believe that Tarantino will carry on with the Kelvin timeline. He had this to say.

"You know, until deals are done and contracts are signed and schedules are cleared, nothing is set in stone, so anything can happen. My understanding is Quentin had this idea and they were shaping it and forming it and he is off to do his Manson movie. And it would be after that, that we would go maybe do one with him. Which is pretty exciting, pretty cool."

The thought of the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek crew teaming with Quentin Tarantino has just made things even more interesting than they already were, which is saying quite a bit. Early reports theorized that Tarantino was going to make a standalone Star Trek movie, outside of the universe that J.J. Abrams had worked with. It should be noted that Tarantino's project has yet to be officially confirmed by the studio at this time.

While Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie has not been confirmed, it's still cool that Zachary Quinto would even bring it up. Quinto is obviously excited about the possibility of working with the director, so hopefully it ends up happening. There are still many hardcore Trekkies that are not into the idea of a Tarantino Star Trek film, but it would certainly be something different and outside of the norms.

For now, Quentin Tarantino is busy filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio among others in a crazy ensemble cast. Once that project is complete, we might see some movement in the Star Trek project. In the meantime, Paramount has hinted that another Star Trek project is in development, which is outside of the 4th installment. Many fans have taken to believe that the mysterious project is Tarantino's. We'll just have to wait and see at this point in time. You can check out the rest of the interview with Spock actor Zachary Quinto at the Happy Sad Confused podcast.