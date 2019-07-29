The first-ever Star Trek film is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year in a big way as Star Trek: The Motion Picture returns to the big screen for two days only. Now, you can re-experience the adventure in movie theaters nationwide on September 15 and 18, or discover it for the first time since its release in 1979.

Tickets to Star Trek: The Motion Picture are available beginning Friday, August 2, at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

In its first nationwide cinema release since the film premiered in December 1979, the original theatrical cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will include the film's soaring overture by famed composer Jerry Goldsmith. Preceding the film, this special presentation will also feature the behind-the-scenes documentary short The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture.

A mammoth undertaking by Oscar®-winning director Robert Wise, Star Trek:The Motion Picture boldly took audiences further into the final frontier than ever before and kicked off one of the biggest franchises in movie history. The film became the fourth highest grossing of the year and earned three Academy Award® nominations, including Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score.

Starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan, Star Trek: The Motion Picture sees Admiral James T. Kirk return to the helm of an updated U.S.S. Enterprise to confront an alien spacecraft of enormous power heading toward Earth. Said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations.

Star Trek:The Motion Picture is a visual marvel and a film that even many ardent 'Star Trek' fans have never had an opportunity to see on a big screen. Fathom Events is honored to celebrate this cinematic classic's 40th anniversary with this special theatrical presentation."

The Federation calls on Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an immense nimbused object that's on a crash course with Earth. After investigating, the crew discovers that the alien cloud harbors artificial intelligence with an ominous primary directive. Crisis strikes when a probe dispatched by the energy cloud attacks the crew, abducting navigator Lt. Ilia (Persis Khambatta). An android look-alike containing her memories shows up soon after. You can find out more about seeing Star Trek: The Motion Picture on the big screen for the first time in forty years at Fathom Events.