The makers of To The Journey: Looking Back on Star Trek: Voyager just shared their clip showing several Star Trek alumni, including George Takei, Mary Chieffo, Armin Shimmerman, Jeffrey Combs, Andrew Robinson, and Voyager stars Robert Beltran and Tim Russ as well, sitting in a decidedly space-agey chair for interviews. The reunion, as you can see, is a joyous one, as the interviewees clap along with the crew as they reunite to discuss the legacy of Star Trek.

The crowdfunded documentary from the makers of What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine launched on Indiegogo earlier this year becoming the most successful crowdfunded documentary film ever. The record-setting sum and the campaign will allow the filmmakers to remaster Star Trek: Voyager footage in high definition and include "an exclusive, never-before-seen Voyager surprise."

"It's been over 25 years since Voyager first got lost in the Delta Quadrant and took us all on an incredible seven-year journey. It is now time to revisit, celebrate, and fully explore what made this ﻿Star Trek series so special. The cast and crew of this groundbreaking show deserve the highest recognition, and with your help, we are going to make happen!"

"We are still in the early stages of production with more interviews and support footage yet to be filmed. Once that is complete, Post-Production expenses will need to be covered such as editing, music, animation, color-correction, sound mixing and CBS/Star Trek footage licensing. The more we raise on this Indiegogo campaign."

Filmmakers began shooting To The Journey: Looking Back on Star Trek: Voyager during Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020, which celebrated Voyager's 25th anniversary with guests including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. The documentary's as announced after Ryan reprised her Voyager role in Star Trek: Picard, but before Mulgrew announced her return to voice Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy. We can also look forward to Beltran having a role in Star Trek: Prodigy, though who he is playing still remains unknown.

