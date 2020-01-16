Taika Waititi is reportedly in talks with Lucasfilm to direct his own Star Wars movie. Waititi directed the final episode of The Mandalorian and has been praised for his work. In addition, he also voiced the popular droid character IG-11, who the director hails as the hero of the show. While he was kidding about the hero remark, it's not totally untrue. Waititi's name has been thrown around quite a bit over the past few years, but will he really sign on this time?

As for what this Taika Waititi project will be, that is unclear. Lucasfilm may have just pitched the idea to the director and could be waiting for a response. In late 2017, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was asked about Taika Waititi directing a Star Wars movie and she was very positive about it. "I would love for him to direct a Star Wars movie. I think he has exactly the right sensibility," she said. A lot has happened in the franchise since then.

All of the dots line up for Taika Waititi to jump on board his own Star Wars project. He has already worked on The Mandalorian and he could possibly come on to work with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige who has something secret brewing. Waititi and Feige have worked together many times now and are preparing to do so again with Thor: Love and Thunder. With that being said, will the Academy Award nominated director have the time to jump into Star Wars? Jojo Rabbit was just nominated for six Oscars and Waititi was already in high demand before that.

When it comes down to it, Taika Waititi could be another breath of fresh air for the Star Wars franchise, just like The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. At this point in time, fans are probably curious to see what the director could do with the franchise, especially looking at what he did for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth was over playing The God of Thunder and fans were getting a bit burnt. However, Waititi was able to revive the character and the enthusiasm for him from fans and even Hemsworth.

Taika Waititi was recently asked about the possibility of directing a Star Wars movie and he was into the idea. This is quite different from his answer when asked about it back in 2017 when he said, "Lolz. I like to complete my films." This was a direct reference to Lucasfilm's rocky relationship with directors, which has only gotten worse since 2017. Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi could very well be the future of Star Wars now that The Rise of Skywalker has closed out the Skywalker Saga. Will the new trilogy be helmed by Waititi? Probably not, but hopefully we'll find out really soon. Possibly at this year's Star Wars Celebration. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news.