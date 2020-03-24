For as many Star Wars projects we'll ever see, there is an untold number of projects that were never fully realized, for various reasons. One such example is the video game Star Wars 1313, which was originally showcased at E3 2012 and was set to put the player in control of a young Boba Fett, making his way through the seedy underworld in a galaxy far, far away. Now, we have a new look at what could have been as an image from the scrapped game has surfaced online.

The image in question was posted to Reddit by user LifeByTheSword. While Reddit is often questionable at best when it comes to leaks, comparing this shot to previously revealed material from the game, it appears to be the genuine article. In it, we see Boba Fett standing on a platform overlooking the underbelly of Coruscant, deep below the planet's surface. The image was shared with the following caption.

"Here is an actual in-game screenshot from the cancelled Star Wars 1313 showing protagonist Boba Fett in the underworld of Coruscant ..."

Star Wars 1313 was being developed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by LucasArts and the video game was to be set approximately five to ten years before the events of A New Hope. While much remained mysterious, the "1313" in the title refers to an actual level below Coruscant where some more seedy happenings occur, thanks to a reveal in a gameplay trailer that was made before the game was scrapped. The plan was also to have it potentially tie into the Star Wars: Underworld TV show which was being developed by George Lucas that never came to fruition.

Unfortunately, as impressive as everything we had seen appeared to be, when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, everything changed. LucasArts was largely left in limbo in the early days of the transition, with work continuing on the game. However, Disney eventually closed LucasArts entirely and, with that Star Wars 1313 was dead in the water. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy indicated in 2015 that the game may not be totally dead, as she said they are looking over the material and they "don't want to throw any of that stuff away." Yet, here we are, five years later and nothing.

Electronic Arts is currently handling Star Wars Video games under the Disney umbrella. The Battlefront games were a bit rocky, but last year's Jedi Fallen Order proved to be a big success, both critically and commercially. There are also rumors floating around that a new Knights of the Old Republic video game may be in the works as well. Be sure to check out the image from Reddit for yourself. We've also included the gameplay trailer, for those who maybe never got the chance to see it.