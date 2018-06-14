With just over a month left until fans from across the world descend on San Diego for Comic-Con 2018, Hasbro has unveiled two Star Wars Comic-Con 2018 exclusives today. The Black Series Centerpiece Rey & Kylo Ren Figure and The Black Series Han Solo & Mynock Figures will both be available at the Hasbro booth (#3229) during SDCC, which runs from July 18 through July 23. These figures will also be available for purchase at Fan Expo Canada this fall as well. Here's the official description of the Rey & Kylo Ren figure, which is priced at $109.99 SRP and rated for adults.

"Reimagine key moments from the Star Wars galaxy with The Black Series Centerpiece Rey (Starkiller Base) & Kylo Ren Figure! Imagine Rey battling Kylo Ren in the icy forests of Starkiller Base in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Includes a premium, highly-articulated Kylo Ren figure, a water mister for steam effects, and an acrylic light-up backdrop, which are all exclusive to this set. Requires 3 AA batteries, not included. The Star Wars: The Black Series Centerpiece Rey (Starkiller Base) & Kylo Ren Figure will be for sale at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Limited quantities of this item will be available at select conventions and select online retailers after the convention in the relevant market (including HasbroToyShop.com where available)."

The Rey & Kylo Ren figure replicates their iconic lightsaber duel on the Starkiller base, towards the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Black Series Han Solo & Mynock set replicates an iconic scene in the 1980 classic The Empire Strikes Back, where Han Solo flies the Millennium Falcon into a seemingly-innocent cave to escape the Empire's forces. While exploring this "cave," Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) come across some Mynocks, chewing on the power cables, before they make their escape from the cave and learn that it's actually the inside of a giant sea slug. Here's the official description of The Black Series Han Solo & Mynock set, which will cost $34.99 SRP and is rated for ages 4 years and up.

"Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch scale figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. These Han Solo and Mynock figures are carefully detailed to look like the character and creature from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, exclusive creature, and three accessories. The Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo & Mynock Figures will be for sale at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Limited quantities of this item will be available at select conventions and select online retailers after the convention in the relevant market (including HasbroToyShop.com where available). Good while supplies last."

This announcement may very well lead to other Star Wars-related merchandise announcements as we get closer and closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Hopefully we'll have more from Hasbro and other retailers soon. Until then, take a look at the images below, courtesy of Hasbro.

As seen on #Hasbropulse: Reimagine key moments from the STAR WARS galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES CENTERPIECE REY (STARKILLER BASE) & KYLO REN FIGURE! #StarWarspic.twitter.com/d0V5XOvSmY — Hasbro (@HasbroNews) June 13, 2018