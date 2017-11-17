The Disney era of Star Wars has seen A-list celebrities doing cameos in small roles, which have been pretty fun for fans. Unfortunately for Disney and Lucasfilm, because these are such big celebrities, it's been tough for them to keep things secretive. It's been no different with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as some of the big names who are going to cameo have already leaked online. Now we have word that an entire group of major celebrities will all cameo together in a single scene.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Previously, it had been revealed that the royals, Prince Harry and Prince William, were both going to be making cameos in the latest chapter of the Skywalker saga. It was also revealed pretty early on that Tom Hardy was also going to be making an appearance in the movie, as well as singer Gary Barlow. As it turns out, these are all indeed true and they're all happening at the same time in the same scene.

The scene in question features Finn (John Boyega) and he's apparently being detained by the First Order. It's said that Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow are all going to be playing Stormtroopers who are guarding him. Star Wars movies have featured cameos before, but in terms of sheer star power all at once, this absolutely takes the cake and has the potential to be pretty great. If it's at least as good as Daniel Craig's cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the Stormtrooper guarding Rey, we should be in good shape.

These are all of the major cameos that we've heard could be taking place in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, save for a possible Joseph Gordon-Levitt voice cameo. The interesting thing is that they're all going to happen at once. Is it possible that director Rian Johnson has a truly secret cameo or two up his sleeve? He seems to be guarding many of the movie's secrets quite closely and there's no shortage of A-listers who would like to be in a Star Wars movie. So it's possible. But even if these are the only cameos, it sounds like a pretty unique way to fit them all in.

John Boyega was the one who initially confirmed that Prince Harry and Prince William will indeed be in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters on December 15. The actor actually confirmed this cameo scene to The Hollywood Reporter saying the group made for "strange contrast of a weird family." and that It's the "best of both worlds for me." He also said that, "It was a great experience." So this is one that we can take out of the rumor mill and mark as confirmed. We'll just have to wait and see how exactly it fits into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is still a mystery.