With exactly two weeks left until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, a new photo of the enigmatic character DJ, played by Benicio del Toro, has emerged, along with new details from the actor himself. There is very little we know about this character up until now, except that he is an expert "slicer," the Star Wars universe term for a computer hacker, and that he is sought out by Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) on their mission to the casino planet of Canto Bight. Empire Magazine revealed a new photo of DJ, with the actor offering some new details about this character, who is not to be trusted.

"This character could come straight out of a Bob Dylan or Tom Waites song, or even a Dostoyevsky novel. He's like something out of Dickens; there have been characters like him in all kinds of literature. He's like a knife: if you grab him by the blade, he'll cut you. If you grab him by the handle, he can be very, very useful."

Last week, a new TV spot debuted that featured a brief glimpse at DJ, which seemed to hint that he was working for the First Order, although it has also been said that this character is actually playing both sides, using whichever side benefits him the most. This character supposedly has no allegiance to either side, only being loyal to himself alone, so it will be interesting to see how he fits into the story. Whether or not DJ survives this highly-anticipated movie and returns in Star Wars: Episode IX is currently uncertain, but DJ fans will get to learn more about this character in the new year.

We reported in October that this character will be getting his own Star Wars comic book, Star Wars: The Last Jedi DJ #1, which will available for purchase on January 31. The comic, written by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, reveals "a day in DJ's life just before his appearance in the film." No specific details were given, but it's possible that this comic will show how he ends up in a Canto Bight jail, which leads to Finn and Rose to break them out of jail because they are in need of his services. Regardless, it remains to be seen if any more details about this mysterious character will be revealed over the next 14 days.

We reported last week that the Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening weekend is shaping up to be quite huge, but not a record-breaker. The latest box office projections put the debut at $200 million, which is more than enough to be the top opening weekend of the year, but it still falls short of the all time record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took in a whopping $247.9 million in its opening weekend two years ago. Take a look at this new photo below, courtesy of Empire, as we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in theaters December 15.