The Star Wars universe has always been filled with terrifying creatures. From the Dianoga, aka the trash compactor monster from Star Wars: A New Hope, to Jabba the Hutt's Rancor in Return of the Jedi, the galaxy has its fair share of aliens that are, to say the least, a little unpleasant. Somewhat surprisingly, we may be able to add baby Porgs to that list. That's right, the baby versions of the new Star Wars creatures have been revealed, and they're straight-up creepy.

It was recently revealed by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy that, not only is Star Wars: The Last Jedi going to introduce us to Porgs, which are basically cute space penguins that hang out on Ahch-To with Luke, but the movie is also going to bring baby Porgs into the fold. Or Porglets, if you will. Now, thanks to some newly revealed Japanese figures for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we have our first official look at the young versions of the new creatures. There's no way around it, they aren't nearly as cute as the adult Porgs. Not by a long shot.

The baby Porgs are seen in a pretty normal bird's nest, but the little round pink balls are unsettling. They don't have feathers yet, their eyes aren't open and their mouths are uncomfortably prominent. For some Star Wars fans, these little things could be the stuff of nightmares. Granted, this is just one specific action figure version of them, but it's hard to imagine them being a whole lot less creepy in live-action when they appear on screen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. What have you done, Rian Johnson?

Though some fans feel that Porgs are destined to become the Ewoks of this new Star Wars trilogy, they've no doubt captured the attention of the general public, even before The Last Jedi has even debuted in theaters. To give an idea of just how popular the Porgs have become, the banner image on the StarWars.com homepage right now is the Porg that is seen on the Millennium Falcon alongside Chewie in the full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So it's understandable that the movie would show us the baby versions of the new creatures. But who decided to make them look this way?

These baby Porgs are going to be released as part of a line of new Star Wars figures in Japan in December. The figure lineup also includes a First order stormtrooper, Tie Fighter Pilot, Leia Organa, Maz Kanata and a grown-up Porg. Luckily, the rest of the figures look much more appealing, thanks to the images revealed via Star Wars News Net. Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15, and now you can add baby Porgs to the list of things you're going to see in the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You can check out the baby Porgs for yourself below.