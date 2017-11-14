The IMAX poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived. There's been no shortage of marketing for the follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens lately, but this is a particularly great poster. It's tough to imagine die hard fans getting any more excited for this movie than they already are, and this poster isn't likely to win anyone over who isn't already going to see the latest Skywalker saga adventure, but it's a great poster nonetheless. And it may sway you to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX.

"Rey finds her place in our exclusive art for @StarWars #TheLastJedi, coming to IMAX theatres December 15!"

Much like the other posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi so far, this poster most uses black, white and red to play with the ideas of the Dark Side and the light. That is clearly going to be a theme in director Rian Johnson's middle chapter of the new Star Wars trilogy. All of the key players are huddled up in the center of the poster, with Luke in the background looming large and Rey in the foreground, looking rather sullen. Then we have the family drama of the century in the middle, with Leia and Kylo Ren, surround by Finn, Poe, Captain Phasma, R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and newcomer Rose.

As we see in this new poster, Rey is wearing a red cloak, which is something that heavily points to the Dark Side. Ever since the full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, there's been evidence mounting that suggests Rey could be making a dark turn in the movie. There's also been plenty of conflict hinted at with Luke and, despite his best efforts, it appears Kylo Ren still can't totally leave the past behind. Plenty and drama and lots of grey area is sure to be coming our way on December 15. And Porgs. Lots of Porgs.

No reviews or reactions have been released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi yet, but every indication we have says this is going to be a great entry in the franchise. Director Rian Johnson has had absolutely no trouble during production. No drama. No massive reshoots. Suspiciously smooth sailing. So much so that Disney and Lucasfilm have already announced he's developing an entire new trilogy of Star Wars movies not related to the Skywalker saga. That bodes very well for the movie we're about to see next month.

Considering how much Lucasfilm is putting into the marketing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it's amazing how little it seems they've actually revealed. This poster follows suit, as it doesn't necessarily reveal anything new, but has us asking a lot of questions. Be sure to check out the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster, courtesy of the IMAX Twitter account, for yourself below.