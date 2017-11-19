The promotional campaign for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in full swing, as the movie is less than 30 days away from hitting theaters. Entertainment Weekly is celebrating with 4 brand new covers that each feature 2 characters, along with teasing headlines that are firing up the speculation train. One of the covers that's gaining the most attention is one that shows Rey and Kylo Ren with a title that reads, "Could Rey fall to the Dark Side?" The cover consists of 2 images of Rey and Kylo Ren that are clearly not from the same scene, but within the story there are 10 new, never-before-seen images from The Last Jedi, one of which shows Kylo Ren and Rey in Snoke's throne room.

By far, the most exciting of these images is the one set in what appears to be Snoke's throne room, with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the background as Rey (Daisy Ridley) stands before her possible new master. This could very well be from the trailer for The Last Jedi, in which Rey is being tortured by Supreme Leader Snoke. Daisy Ridley has stated in the past that Snoke is the ultimate test for Rey, and it certainly is safe to assume that this picture is the start of that "test." Another picture shows Snoke's hologram looking particularly menacing.

The other covers of the Entertainment Weekly coverage on The Last Jedi show off Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) with a title asking if we'll see the two siblings reunite in the upcoming movie. It seems like it's obvious that they will reunite, but this is all speculation at this point in time. The other covers feature Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), who will be paired for an important mission in the movie following his near-fatal injuries in The Force Awakens. The fourth cover finds Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern), a new leader who comes to power in the Resistance's battle against the First Order. She is engaged in conflict with the heroic X-Wing pilot.

One image shows Finn and Rose taking BB-8 through the fancy corridors in the casino city of Canto Bight. Up next we see an image of Luke watching Rey train with a Lightsaber from high above on Ahch-To. Another cool picture is one of director-writer Rian Johnson chatting with Carrie Fisher on set, more than likely going over something in the script. Next, a tense moment between Leia and Poe is seen without any further context.

The 4 new covers of Entertainment Weekly celebrating the upcoming release of The Last Jedi are available now and they do an excellent job of ramping up the excitement without giving too much away. The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th, but in the meantime, you can check out some new photographs courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. You can also see some of the aforementioned images below.

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the pages of this week's @EW. #TheLastJedipic.twitter.com/RgFMBRvHu6 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 19, 2017

SNOKE contacting General Hux in #TheLastJedi [EW] pic.twitter.com/g1aG3MtDGg — Star Wars Legacy (@theswlegacy) November 19, 2017