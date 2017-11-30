Fans are incredibly eager to finally see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters on December 15. Luckily, the wait is almost over and, for better of or for worse, you're going to be in the theater for a long time once the movie is released. Star Wars: The Last Jedi clocks in at two hours and 33 minutes, making it the longest movie in the history of the franchise. But according to Mark Hamill, that's actually a good thing, going so far as to compare it to The Godfather.

Not that Mark Hamill is saying Star Wars: The Last Jedi is anything like The Godfather, at least narratively speaking. However, The Godfather is a notoriously long movie, but not a movie that feels overly long when you watch it. In this way, Hamill says Star Wars 8 succeeds and doesn't make the audience feel like they're watching something that's needlessly lengthy. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The good news is I've seen it, and it's like The Godfather. It doesn't feel that long. And I'm really cranky. I'm one of those guys where you go see, like, a big superhero movie and you go, 'I really love it, but it's too long!'"

The majority of fans are probably more than happy to sit through as much Star Wars as they can get and, since the hype on The Last Jedi has been great so far, there's no reason to think this movie won't be worth the time. That said, nobody wants to sit through a movie that feels overly long. So it's nice to hear that Mark Hamill, a man who admittedly hates a movie that's too long, thinks the latest Star Wars movie doesn't overstay its welcome. Hamill added that he feels many superhero movies and modern blockbusters try too hard to satisfy audiences, as opposed to leaving them wanting more.

"They have an ending, and then another ending, and then a mini-ending, and then post-credit sequence. I guess it's 'cause they want people to feel like they're getting their money's worth. But I say get it on! Get your story on, get it done, and get off! Leave them wanting more rather than going, 'oh, gosh,' and shifting in their seats and checking their watches."

Director Rian Johnson has a lot to accomplish with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, making this a movie that feels like it can justify its long runtime. And even if it's just in terms of length, any comparison that can be made to The Godfather, as Mark Hamill makes in this interview with Vanity Fair, is a pretty good one. All we can do is hope that Johnson found time to have Luke Skywalker wielding his lightsaber and putting it to good use somewhere during the course of those 153 minutes.