With exactly one month left until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, LucasFilm has unveiled four new TV spots which feature a few new bits of footage. While it seems unlikely that we'll get another full Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, following the second trailer that debuted during Monday Night Football last month, Disney and LucasFilm may likely be releasing more TV spots like this, offering just tiny tidbits of new footage to whet fans' ravenous appetite for any and all things Star Wars. Hopefully these four spots will be the first of many to debut within the next month.

The first TV spot, entitled "Fight," features new footage of Rey (Daisy Ridley) engaged in her training, but at first, she's using her trusty staff that she used in The Force Awakens, before seeing the lightsaber in a satchel, which leads her to start training with that instead, leading to the now-infamous shot of Rey stopping the lightsaber just millimeters before striking the side of a cliff. We also get footage of John Boyega's Finn, who reveals that he was raised to fight, after being abducted as a child and raised as a Stormtrooper, but Finn reveals that, now for the first time, he actually has something to fight for, as we see a brief shot of him engaging with his former boss, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

The second TV spot features a brief new scene with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who is approaching Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), asking for, "permission to jump in an X-Wing and blow something up," with Leia responding, "Permission granted." We also see Poe telling an unidentified character, perhaps Rey or Finn, that they are, "the spark that will light the fire that will burn the First Order down." The second spot also features the same shot from the second trailer that shows Chewbacca and one of the many Porgs that will be featured throughout the movie.

The third TV spot is just 15 seconds long, opening with a shot of Finn stating, "May the Force be with you," along with footage of him piloting a ship rather excitedly. There is also a rather interesting pairing of two disparate shots, with Rey twirling her lightsaber in delight, which is quite similar to the next shot of Captain Phasma, twirling her First Order weapon in a similar manner. The fourth and final TV spot is 45 seconds long, featuring footage previously seen in the second trailer, including Luke Skywalker's line about how he's seen this raw strength only once before, and it didn't scare him enough then, but it does now.

The final TV spot also ends with the same shot that the final trailer ends on, with the nefarious Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) holding out his hand to Rey, although we won't know if she actually takes his hand until the movie hits theaters exactly one month from today. While there is seemingly no doubt that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be a smash hit at the box office, it remains to be seen if it can come close to the record-breaking success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which still holds the all-time marks for opening weekend ($247.9 million) and domestic gross ($936.6 million). Take a look at these new TV spots, courtesy of Not My Trailer YouTube.