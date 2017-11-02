Tonight, during Game 7 of the World Series, fans got a special, brand-new look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We're just a little under two months from the movie opening in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017. And this latest sneak peek is particularly exciting, as it shows Luke Skywalker aboard the Millennium Falcon for the first time since The Empire Strikes Back.

In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.

It may be hard to believe, but Luke is probably the character who has spent the least amount of time in the Millennium Falcon. 19977's original movie A New Hope had the young moisture farmer hitching a ride alongside former Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and their two droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, so that they could save a princess with the help of Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca the Wookie. Luke wouldn't return to the Millennium Falcon until the very end of The Empire Strikes Back, when his sister Leia saves him from imminent death on Cloud City. Luke never steps aboard the Millennium Falcon at any point during Return of the Jedi, and his one minute of screen time in The Force Awakens saw him standing on a cliff overlooking the shores of his exile planet Ahch-To.

This new footage hints at a scene previously rumored. It will find Luke Skywalker reuniting with Chewbacca and R2-D2 more than 30 years after the end of Return of the Jedi, though off-screen they have spent time together since then. This scene is apparently very emotional, and there won't be a dry eye in the house as Luke and Chewbacca mourn the loss of their old friend Han Solo.

This latest TV trailer also hints at the darkness rising in The last Jedi. Yesterday, a new synopsis for the movie was released that teases a turn to the dark side for Rey.

"The Light? The Darkness? Rey and Kylo, two people who seem to move between the two; a new shocking development is hinted to await them in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Although the world was shocked to see that the hand offered to Rey belonged to that of Kylo Ren, what awaits Rey and Kylo is the question of 'The Light? Or the Darkness?', as together they are tossed and moved by the powerful Force. Rey, who, even though in the previous film The Force Awakens awakened the Force, carries a sense of being lost and unsure; will she be taken away by the darkness...Kylo, who killed Han Solo, despite the fact that he was his real father; will the hopeful small amount of light that still remains in his heart be able to undo the darkness!? These two figures who seem to resonate with each other; we cannot take our eyes off of them!!"

Take a look at the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage courtesy of Lucasfilm. The wait's not long now.