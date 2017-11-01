It's looking more and more like we're going to get a pretty interesting surprise in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Up until recently, most everything about the movie was relegated to rumors, but the new trailer for the movie gave fans a lot to chew on. One of the most crucial among them being the heavy tease that Rey may be making a move to the Dark Side. Now, a new synopsis, courtesy of a Japanese website, further teases that Rey is going to head down a dark path. We also have a new poster which strongly hints that Luke Skywalker may also be taking a Dark turn as he looms in a black cloak over various First Order leaders.

Before digging into this newly uncovered synopsis, it should be noted that this is a somewhat rough translation from a Japanese website. So something may have been lost in translation. That said, this paints a pretty grey picture for both Kylo Ren and Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's the newly uncovered synopsis.

"The Light? The Darkness? Rey and Kylo, two people who seem to move between the two; a new shocking development is hinted to await them in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Although the world was shocked to see that the hand offered to Rey belonged to that of Kylo Ren, what awaits Rey and Kylo is the question of 'The Light? Or the Darkness?', as together they are tossed and moved by the powerful Force. Rey, who, even though in the previous film The Force Awakens awakened the Force, carries a sense of being lost and unsure; will she be taken away by the darkness...Kylo, who killed Han Solo, despite the fact that he was his real father; will the hopeful small amount of light that still remains in his heart be able to undo the darkness!? These two figures who seem to resonate with each other; we cannot take our eyes off of them!!"

If the ending of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, which sees Rey looking for her "place in all of this," then getting an extended hand from none other than Kylo Ren, didn't make it clear enough that our hero is going to be a bit confused, this really cements it. The fact that Luke is clearly hesitant to train Rey, given her very powerful connection to the Force, doesn't help things either. And Kylo Ren is most certainly still struggling with his feelings between the darkness and the light. Despite having killed Han Solo. This could be quite the drama-filled entry in the Skywalker saga.

Back in May, a pamphlet made its way online that promises "The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed!" Though it's easy to sort of downplay it now, at one point it was revealed that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker's father. So that's a pretty bold claim. Having Rey turn to the Dark Side could do it. There's also been some evidence suggesting that Luke could go to the Dark Side, as wee see in this new poster included below, which would certainly do it. Or maybe someone will just eat a Porg. It's hard to say at this point.

No matter what happens, we're sure to be in for some surprises in the follow up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Director Rian Johnson has promised that Star Wars: The Last Jedi won't be a rehash of The Empire Strikes Back and, based on this new information, courtesy of Comicbook.com while we may see some parallels, it looks like that may be true. We'll know soon enough, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15.