Mark Hamill, the master of social media is at it again, but this time he may very well be hinting that Luke Skywalker and Rey are really related in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It's also important to note that Mark Hamill has been trolling Star Wars fan theorists for the past handful of months, but he's really stepped up his game this time around and in the process of fun and games, he may have let something slip about Luke and Rey's relationship. Adam Driver may or may not have let it slip out that Rey is a princess in a recent interview, leading many to believe that Kylo Ren and Rey are siblings and therefore, related to Luke Skywalker.

Mark Hamill took to his favorite social media tool, Twitter, to post an image of Rey and Luke. The top picture shows Luke in The Empire Strikes Back fighting off his father's attack with a smooshed face, much like a pug. The bottom picture shows Rey holding a blaster, with almost the exact same look on her face, leading many to believe that the two are related. Hamill captioned the photo: "Who wore it better?" and is clearly having some fun by also quoting the Beatles song "Glass Onion." There's another hashtag that reads, "AmazingReysemblance." John Lennon wrote "Glass Onion" and put in the line that "the Walrus was Paul," in reference to their working relationship, but the song later fueled speculation that Paul McCartney was dead for theorists.

While many believe that Adam Driver let a true secret out about Rey's parents in The Last Jedi, others believe that his quote was taken out of context. Further inspection into the quote may prove that the actor was referring to a princess in Akira Kursawa's The Hidden Fortress, which A New Hope was influenced by. In the aforementioned movie, there is a "secret princess," which could also point at Rey being a princess herself. It would be a pretty cool tip of the hat to the first Star Wars movie to take some inspiration from The Hidden Fortress, but we'll just have to wait and see.

In other Last Jedi news, a new TV spot made its debut during Game 7 of the World Series and it featured Luke Skywalker on the Millennium Falcon, which was very exciting, to put it lightly. The shot of Luke on his old friend's ship tugged at the heart strings as well as fueling another fan theory about Luke having to pilot the Millennium Falcon in an effort to save Rey after Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren kidnaps her from Ahch-To. Many believe that we don't see the pilot of the Millennium Falcon in the Chewie and Porg scene is because the pilot is Luke. It's important to note that this is all speculation at this point and nothing more.

So, are Rey and Luke related in The Last Jedi? To be honest, it isn't entirely clear at this point with so many conflicting pieces of information out there. One thing is for certain, Mark Hamill is having a hell of time trolling Starr Wars fans. But could he have unconsciously let something slip while addressing the whole Luke and Rey turning to the Dark Side rumors? Again, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can check out the new comparison photo of Luke and Rey below, courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account.