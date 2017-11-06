One of the most intriguing characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one we don't know too much about yet, Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico, played by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. We've gotten a few glimpses of this character in recent photos, but now the actress has divulged some intriguing intel along with a fresh image. Here, we see Rose alongside Resistance hero Finn (John Boyega). The photo shows part of a necklace the character is wearing, which may become quite important. Kelly Marie Tran had this to say about why she likes Rose.

"Something that I really like about Rose, she's sort of always on a mission. She is a very practical person, she's very pragmatic. The journey that she and Finn go seems pretty impossible, you can tell in this moment that she's very much aware of the dangers that they are about to face, but she's also logically in her mind problem-solving on the way. She knows exactly, probably, how many things can go wrong in a situation."

The photo shows Rose and Finn piloting a craft to the casino planet known as Canto Bight, described as the Star Wars version of Monaco, filled with high rollers and shady players. The image also shows a crescent-shaped necklace that Kelly Marie Tran hints will be important, which fans should look out for when this arrives in theaters December 15. While we won't know the whole story until opening day next month, it will certainly be something to keep an eye out for.

"That is definitely something that is significant to Rose's backstory. It is an object that she kind of has throughout the film and it is representative of more than the object itself to her. So, yeah, that's all I can say. It has significance that is, to me, something that means more than just what the object itself is."

It will also be interesting to see if this necklace has any sort of family connection, or if we'll see Rose's sister Paige Tico, a Resistance fighter, wearing the same necklace as well. With the Deceber 15 release just 38 days away, many are wondering how much more will be revealed from this highly-anticipated adventure, which will likely end up as the highest-grossing movie of 2017, following the same trajectory as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story over the past two years. Take a look at this new photo of Rose Tico and Finn from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.