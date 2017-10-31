Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost here and as the time inches closer, many are wondering more and more about those darn little Porgs. It seems that the idea of them being 2017's Ewoks has somewhat died down, but the lingering feeling still remains. They're the cute and furry moneymaker. One can almost be positive that some Porgs will be decorating some movie theaters come December; Porg popcorn tubs, Porg cups, Porg everything. One particular Porg has been getting a lot more press than the other Porgs and that's because he's chilling with Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon, quite possibly helping the Wookie through a rough time. As it turns out, the Wookie and the little Porg share some commonalities.

Neal Scanlan, head of the Star Wars creature shop has revealed that Chewbacca and his little Porg buddy share some coloring. Scanlan explains.

"That Porg in particular shows some very Wookie traits in the way he's colored; his patterning is very similar to Chewie's."

It could be that Chewie took a liking to this particular Porg because they have something in common. Either that or the Wookie ate all of the other Porgs that lived on Ahch-To. The different coloring does also reflect the different types of Ewoks, therefore, more Porgs can be sold in stores.

Neal Scanlan also revealed some more information about the other new creatures that have been seen briefly in trailers for The Last Jedi as well as the behind-the-scenes featurettes. For instance, the Caretakers of Ahch-To are related to the Porgs. Scanlan says, "It felt like the only creatures that would ever exist on this island were those indigenous to it, where very few other species and DNA would have reached them." So, the Porgs and the Caretakers are related on some level due to there not being much on the planet.

Another one of the new creatures that have been getting a lot of questions are the weird little foxlike creatures that appear to have crystals as fur. Neal Scanlan explains that the fox creatures are very much a product of their environment. Scanlan had this to say.

"The theory is they've fed off this planet for so long that their fur has become crystalline. They've taken on the very surface of the planet they live on."

Scanlan did not offer up any other information regarding the Crystal Foxes, but hopefully we get some more information about them when The Last Jedi hit theaters.

There's still a lot that we don't know about the upcoming Star Wars movie, which is good, but is also pretty amazing. Disney and Lucasfilm have done an excellent job of keeping things from leaking out, but the cast hasn't been so good at keeping every little detail a secret. Still, it's pretty astounding to see that not everything has been spoiled at this point in time. For more information about the Porgs, Caretakers, and the Crystal Foxes, check out Empire Online.