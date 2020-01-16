The Rise of Skywalker has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. To celebrate, Lucasfilm and Disney have released the full Babu Frik scene online for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

The tiny droid-smith quickly became a fan-favorite, with some even taking his side over The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. With that being said, there are obviously some fans who are not into the new character at all, even though he helps push the plot of the movie along in an interesting way.

Babu Frik is located on Kijimi, or at least he was until the Final Order blew the ice dusted planet to pieces. He later shows up with Zori Bliss to help the Resistance while fighting the Final Order, giving fans some hope that he'll show up in the future. However, the clip that was shared serves as the character's introduction in the movie. Babu is tasked with locating the Sith text within C-3PO's memory bank, which temporarily wipes the droid's memory.

J.J. Abrams wanted to get back to old school feel of Star Wars while making The Rise of Skywalker, which means that there was a decent amount of practical special effects. Instead of being a purely CGI character, Babu Frik is actually a tiny little puppet, making him stand out from a lot of the other characters. In addition to Babu, Maz Kanata was a puppet this time around, which proved to be a pretty tough job for Industrial Light and Magic. Maz was made up from CGI in The Force Awakens, but Abrams wanted something tangible to interact in the Leia Organa scenes.

Carrie Fisher passed away in late 2016, so she was not able to participate in The Rise of Skywalker. When J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy announced the movie, they revealed that there was enough left over footage from the previous two installments to piece together a sizable part for Leia. While it certainly worked as far as logistics are concerned, some Star Wars fans believe that her part should have been a bit more limited. Regardless, when shooting and piecing together those scenes, Abrams wanted a real-life Maz Kanata interacting with the rest of the cast.

Babu Frik was easily able to crack open C-3PO's head to get the Sith text, which led them to the oceanic moon of Endor. From there, Rey and crew were able to locate the Death Star wreckage, thanks to Babu's help. The scene Lucasfilm and Disney released is the only substantial screen time that the little character has and it even has a little cameo by J.J. Abrams, who voices the latest droid, D-0. Abrams can be heard saying the word, "Sad," as the skittish droid looks towards the ground. Much like Babu Frik, D-0 ends up having a pretty significant role too. You can check out The Rise of Skywalker scene above, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.