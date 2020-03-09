Lucasfilm has revealed a new trailer for The Rise of Skywalker. This is to promote the upcoming Digital HD, Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD release of the finale of the Skywalker saga. Director J.J. Abrams is historically not one to put spoilers in marketing campaigns for his movies. In this case, since the movie has already been out for several months, the trailer is absolutely littered with some of the biggest moments, which would undoubtedly ruin the experience for anyone who hasn't seen it yet.

Warning: this video contains major spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker. For those who were maybe waiting until the Star Wars 9 Digital or Blu-ray release, turn away now. The trailer focuses on Rey's journey, but it's not shy about digging into the movie's biggest reveals. It leans heavily on the ties between Rey and her grandfather Palpatine. Much of the footage is ripped directly from Episode IX's grand finale. We also get quite a bit of Rey and Kylo squaring off at different points, with Luke's voiceover ringing in the background. Overall, it seems to be a perfectly good trailer for a divisive entry in the franchise.

It's not clear to someone who didn't see the movie how spoilery all of this would come off out of context, but the biggest spoiler comes at the very end when our hero delivers her now-infamous Rey Skywalker line. It's literally the punctuation to the entire saga, and they stuck it in the trailer. Granted, this is for the home video release, so odds are those who wanted to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have seen it by now. But still, that's another level of venturing into spoiler territory.

Luckily, Star Wars fans who care about such things have more than likely seen it and made their decision. J.J. Abrams' finale to the sequel trilogy proved to be divisive, like The Last Jedi before it. Albeit in a different way. Whereas critics praised The Last Jedi and audiences wound up being a bix mixed on it, The Rise of Skywalker firmly divided critics, yet seemed to find a bit more love from general moviegoers. In any event, it wasn't the conclusion that Lucasfilm had hoped for. Now, it's back to the drawing board.

Future Star Wars movies will be moving away from the Skywalker saga. Disney has a date set in December 2022, but it remains a mystery what audiences will see. Will it be the Old Republic? Will it be set years after the events of Episode IX? Another standalone? For now, we have many questions and precious few answers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive on Digital HD on March 17, with physical copies hitting shelves on March 31. Be sure to check out the trailer from the official Star Wars Twitter account for yourself.