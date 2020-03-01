The Rise of Skywalker novelization finally reveals Ben Solo's last words to Rey. The movie was just as divisive as The Last Jedi, if not more amongst Star Wars fans. There were a lot of fans rooting for Reylo, but there were just as many, if not more, fans who really didn't want to see that happen on the big screen. In the end, J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio decided to bring the two characters together for the final act, solidifying rumors and then putting a lot of questions out there at the same time.

There has been a lot of discussion about what Rey and Ben Solo said to each other towards the end of The Rise of Skywalker. Some fans believed that there was dialogue removed from the scene for the final cut, which would make sense. Rey's lips appear to be moving in one particular shot. Luckily the novelization reveals what went on. "A voice came to her through the Force, clear and strong. I will always be with you, Ben said," the novelization reveals in the scene. "She smiled. Let the truth of it wash over her. 'No one's ever really gone,' she whispered."

These are the words that we hear Luke Skywalker say in the first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker. While we don't see Ben Solo come back as a Force Ghost at the end of the movie, it is implied that he is one with the Force now. The character probably won't show up again on the big screen, but his presence and voice could be added to future projects down the line, especially if Rey is involved.

J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio had to make some pretty controversial decisions when crafting The Rise of Skywalker. Making Reylo a thing was one of them, along with bringing back Emperor Palpatine without explaining exactly how the villain was able to return after seemingly being blown to bits in Return of the Jedi. Another controversial decision was making Rey to be Palpatine's granddaughter. These are some pretty huge pieces of Star Wars history that were not properly explained on the big screen.

Thankfully, The Rise of Skywalker novel by Rae Carson goes into a bit more detail. J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio will more than likely end up answering Star Wars questions for the rest of their lives after putting out the movie. Abrams has remained largely silent about most of the decisions they made, while Terrio has gone and answered the most of the questions. Regardless, the sequel trilogy as a whole was very divisive and Abrams knew there was no way he was going to come close to pleasing everybody.