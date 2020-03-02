The kiss between Rey and Ben Solo was not romantic according to The Rise of Skywalker novelization. The final installment in the Skywalker Saga was a mixed bag, to say the least. J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio decided to introduce more new characters while trying to wrap up the trilogy at the same time. As a result, a lot of things were left unexplained, which led Star Wars fans to seek out information from other sources, including this new novel.

The Rise of Skywalker has Kylo Ren returning to his family name, which was rumored from the start. In doing so, it left the door wide open for Ben and Rey to possibly join together romantically. Some Star Wars fans wanted this to happen, while the majority did not want it to happen at all. As it turns out, the kiss they shared was not a romantic one. Instead, it was for gratitude. You can read an excerpt from the book below.

"His heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger against his cheek. And then, wonder of wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgement of their connection, celebration that they'd found each other at last. But then she drew back, concern on her face. She could feel him growing cold. Ben smiled at her. He had given Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn't atone for the darkness he'd wrought, but it was what he could do."

Ben Solo and Rey definitely had a connection in the sequel trilogy, but it was not a romantic one, at least according to The Rise of Skywalker novelization. Who knows what will come out of all of this in the future, but for now, it was a kiss of gratitude. Ben sacrificed his life to save Rey while trying to bring peace to the galaxy. It's perfectly okay to say "thank you" with a kiss in the Star Wars universe.

Regardless if the kiss between Rey and Ben Solo was romantic or not, it caused an uproar amongst fans after The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. It was just one of the many issues that people found to be divisive within the movie. Rey being Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter was another issue, along with Palpatine's entire existence. It has since been revealed that the villain was a clone.

Star Wars movies are supposed to be fun, but The Rise of Skywalker may have left out too many details. Thankfully, fans looking for closure and a proper explanation can dive into the Visual Dictionary and the novelization. As for fans who were satisfied with the movie, they now have some extra information to impress their friends with at parties. You can head over to the official Star Wars website to order your own version of the novel.