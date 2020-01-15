The Rise of Skywalker has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The latest installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise was released in December and has been raking in the dough all around the world ever since. While it may not manage to top the previous entries in this sequel trilogy, it marks yet another financial win for the Disney era of Star Wars.

With the additional money that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker pulled in on Tuesday, its total box office now stands at $1.001 billion worldwide. The finale of the Skywalker saga has earned $481.3 million domestically, while taking in $519.7 million overseas. That represents a 48/52 percent split between domestic and international grosses. For the sake of comparison, The Last Jedi, which topped out at $1.33 billion, earned 46.5 percent of its money domestically and 53.5 percent from international markets. This has, more or less, been the trend with the recent Star Wars movies.

The Force Awakens remains the highest-grossing of the newer entries in the franchise, with its record-breaking total of $2.06 billion. The movie's $936.6 million domestic gross remains a record to this day. Rogue One earned $1.05 billion during its run and Solo remains the lone disappointment, from a financial perspective, for Disney as it earned just $392.9 million. While debate will rage on in regards to the quality of each of these movies for years to come, it's hard to deny that the $4.05 billion that Disney paid for Lucasfilm in 2012 was money well spent.

Director J.J. Abrams returned to finish what he started with The Force Awakens on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie proved to be divisive. Critics were quite mixed, as it currently sits at a 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences largely responded well, as it has an audience rating of 86 percent. At this point, analysts expect that Episode IX will finish its run with somewhere between $1.2 and $1.25 billion. That would put it a bit behind The Last Jedi, but by no means is it a failure for the studio. Though, it may complicate things moving forward.

Star Wars is set to take a break from the big screen until December 2022. As of right now, Lucasfilm hasn't firmed up what their plans will be. We've heard reports of both High Republic and Old Republic stories on the way. In any event, Lucasfilm may be a bit gunshy in its approach to pleasing as many fans as possible with the future of the series.

This represents the seventh movie released by Disney in 2019 to top $1 billion. Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), The Lion King ($1.65 billion), Frozen 2 ($1.37 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) and Aladdin ($1.05 billion) also crossed the mark. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.