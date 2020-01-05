Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the champion of the box office once more after taking in $33 million this weekend. As of this writing, the final installment in the Skywalker Saga is approaching the $1 billion mark with over $918 million globally. While proving to be divisive amongst Star Wars fans and critics, the movie has been a box office monster with its eyes on possibly beating The Last Jedi's grand total of $1.3 billion. It probably will not come close to getting near The Force Awakens, which finished its run with over $2 billion.

Jumanji: The Next Level stayed at number two this weekend after earning $26.5 million. To date, the sequel has brought in over $533 million globally and is slightly underperforming when compared to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Greta Gerwig's big screen adaptation of Little Women is continuing to beat expectations. The movie earned $13.5 million, which was more than enough for it to earn the third spot.

The Grudge 2020 wasn't able to beat Star Wars 9 at the box office. The movie was able to pull in $11.3 million for its debut weekend. This was enough to take the fourth position this weekend. With that being said, the horror movie has been getting torched by audiences and critics. The Grudge 2020 currently has an 18% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it received an F grade from CinemaScore. Frozen 2 took the fifth spot after taking in $11.2 million. The animated family movie has earned over $1.3 billion globally and is another huge win for Disney, who just can't seem to lose at this point in time.

Spies in Disguise took in $10 million this weekend, which placed it in the sixth spot. The animated family movie stars Will Smith and Tom Holland. Taking the seventh position is Rian Johnson's Knives Out with $9 million. Thanks to rave reviews and an all-star cast, the whodunnit has been able to become a box office success. To date, the movie has earned over $247.4 million globally.

Uncut Gems took the eight position this weekend after bringing in $7.4 million. Adam Sandler has been receiving praise for his role in the movie, which may earn him his first-ever Academy Award nomination. As for the ninth spot, Bombshell took that honor after earning $4 million. The Fox News drama hasn't been performing as well as many believed it would. Finally, Tom Hooper's Cats clings on to the tenth spot this weekend with $2.6 million. As it stands, it looks like the divisive movie will lose around $70 million when all is said and done. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

