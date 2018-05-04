Everybody remembers the mysterious Broom Boy at the end of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, but we haven't given him a whole lot of thought since then. A new fan theory suggests that the recently rumored time jump in Star Wars 9 will be long enough to turn Broom Boy into Broom Teen, with the side character possibly helping out the Rebellion in some capacity. This also means that there could be a lot of younger Jedi running around the galaxy, ready for Rey to train them.

John Boyega revealed that he has to grow his afro out for Star Wars 9, which sent the internet ablaze with speculation. At the very least, it means some time will have passed between the events of The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9. But, how much time are we talking here? The Resistance is going to need some time to build after the severe beating they took in The Last Jedi. Additionally, Kylo Ren will need some time to prove that he can take over for Supreme Leader Snoke.

One can't rebuild the Resistance in a few weeks or months, so it seems highly likely that it will be a few years, possibly resulting in a teenage Temiri Blagg. However, it isn't clear if J.J. Abrams will bring back this character that was nearly cut out of The Last Jedi, and give him another cameo, or perhaps even a larger role. The idea of the Force actually awakening across the galaxy way back in 2015 was sent into hyperdrive when The Last Jedi proved that there were a bunch of young potential Jedi lingering around the galaxy.

Many Star Wars fans believe that J.J. Abrams will have to utilize a decent time jump to fix what Rian Johnson did in The Last Jedi. Yes, fans are still upset with Johnson and will more than likely still be upset even after Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters. There are some good elements to be had with a time jump, though. The aforementioned rebuilding of the Rebellion is one of them. But Abrams will have to take into account the age of the cast. The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were practically shot back to back, making what has transpired over the course of this new trilogy only a few weeks long at best.

Additionally, Star Wars 9 will have to address the death of Carrie Fisher, so it seems that a time jump could go a long way in explaining her absence. Broom Boy could be a Broom Teen in Star Wars 9 if the time jump is significant enough. So, don't be surprised if he ends up coming in to help save the day at some point in the near future. Hopefully we'll get some more information when production begins this summer. You can read more about the Broom Boy time jump theory at Inverse.