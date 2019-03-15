C-3PO may be putting his human, cyborg relations skills to good use in Star Wars 9. Anthony Daniels, the actor behind the fan-favorite droid and staple of the franchise, has appeared in both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, but in a somewhat limited capacity. However, based on some new comments from fellow cast member Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, it sounds like C-3PO is going to have more to do this time around. But it might be the last time we see him in this universe.

Oscar Isaac has been making the rounds promoting his latest movie, Netflix's Triple Frontier. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, he was speaking a bit about his experience filming what is being billed as the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. Isaac revealed that his last day on set was actually Anthony Daniels' last day on set as well. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It was such a milestone. And what's particularly special is the day that I finished, these three massive movies, such a huge part of my life, it was like, 'okay, Oscar's done,' so I said a few words. And then it was, 'and it's also Anthony Daniels' last day on set!' Way to take the thunder! He's been there from the very beginning. Originally George Lucas saw the whole thing as a story about C-3PO and R2-D2; these two droids who witness all this history."

Indeed, Anthony Daniels is as much of a staple of Star Wars as anything else, if not much more so. Which is why it's kind of a bummer that he didn't show up until the third act of The Force Awakens and was only on screen in a few scenes during The Last Jedi. Speaking further, Oscar Isaac hinted that he and C-3PO share a lot more screen time together in this upcoming installment, which means we could be seeing a lot more of him later this year.

"He was super emotional about it, hanging up the golden cowl. And I think, and I mean it, he kept saying this was the most fun he's had. He had so many fun things to do. We got to work a lot together and it was amazing to see that piece of history up close."

For now, we're taking any information we can get regarding the movie, since Lucasfilm hasn't even revealed the official title yet. So little nuggets like this are quite valuable until we get some footage to pine over, or a title to read way too much into. Luckily, Star Wars Celebration is set for next month, which means we should be learning a lot more very soon. Star War Episode IX is set to hit theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the full interview clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel below.