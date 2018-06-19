With production slated to begin next month on Star Wars 9, there is still very little anyone knows about the project, but Todd Fisher, the brother of late great Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, hopes his sister's Leia character is still part of the story somehow. While promoting his new book My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie, Todd Fisher was asked if he knew anything about Leia making any sort of return in Star Wars 9. While LucasFilm hasn't informed him of their plans as of yet, he thinks Leia should actually return. Here's what he had to say.

"Yoda came back in the last movie, so why not Carrie? In the first film, Obi-Wan says that if he dies, he'll come back stronger than ever. I feel like that's Carrie. She'll never disappear entirely."

Yoda's return is far more conceivable than Leia's, since Frank Oz is still alive to provide the voice and work the re-created puppet as Yoda in The Last Jedi. Leia's return, however, seems all but unlikely, even though her character is still alive when The Last Jedi came to a close. Fisher passed away unexpectedly in December 2016, and just a few weeks later there had been rumors that LucasFilm would use technology to re-create Leia digitally, but LucasFilm issued a rare response to a rumor by making it clear they would not re-create Leia digitally.

There were also rumors that there were two key scenes that Fisher had not yet shot before her death, which were Leia's reunion with her brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with her son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who killed her husband Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. These scenes were never confirmed, although with LucasFilm making it clear that they will not use a digital representation of Carrie Fisher, it leaves fans to wonder how this movie will bid farewell to this iconic character.

There had also been rumors that Meryl Streep would come in to star as Leia, but that, along with practically every other Star Wars rumor has yet to be confirmed. There hasn't been much information revealed leading up to the production getting started, reportedly sometime next month, but it's possible that there may be a big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con next month, though that hasn't been confirmed either. Disney and LucasFilm have set a December 20, 2019 release date for this highly-anticipated movie.

Disney and LucasFilm have always kept story details close to the vest during the filming of all their Star Wars movies, but with so many unanswered questions leading into Star Wars 9, it will be interesting to see how much information leaks as filming gets under way. J.J. Abrams is returning to the helm, working from a script he co-wrote with Chris Terrio, and hopefully we'll get a confirmed cast list soon. Take a look at the full report from Variety regarding Todd Fisher's new book.