Dominic Monaghan has finally gotten his galactic wish as he joins the cast of Star Wars 9. Monaghan previously worked with director J.J. Abrams on the hit ABC series Lost, where he played Charlie Pace. The actor expressed interest in joining the Star Wars universe back when it was first announced that Abrams was helming 2015's The Force Awakens, but was shot down by the director who insisted that he was looking to cast unknown actors at the time, much like George Lucas did with A New Hope. However, they're all well-known actors now, which means that it's the perfect time for Monaghan to join his second billion-dollar franchise.

While it is officially confirmed that Dominic Monaghan will be in Star Wars 9, his role is unclear at this point. The actor posted some messages on social media to get fans excited for his casting, posting an image of a headline that simply says, "Boom! Told ya." Monaghan also posted another image that says, "More powerful than you can possibly imagine," to fully celebrate and share his excitement. He released a brief official statement that reads.

"The galaxy far, far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved."

Dominic Monaghan played Hobbit Merry in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, which propelled that actor's career and put him in his first billion-dollar franchise. As for reuniting with J.J. Abrams, he isn't the only newcomer to the cast of Star Wars 9 to do so. The Americans actress Keri Russell is also joining the cast of the latest installment. Russell worked closely with Abrams on the TV series Felicity, which ran from 1999 to 2002.

Filming is currently underway for Star Wars 9 in England. Recent photos from the set have leaked online showing off Chewbacca, Finn, Poe, and some new space creatures. However, Keri Russell has yet to have been spotted on the set and the same goes for Dominic Monaghan. Production is expected to run until February 2019, so there's plenty of time for the two actors to jump on board. Now the speculation begins about figuring out who they will be playing in the final installment of the new trilogy.

Star Wars 9 opens December 20th, 2019 and also stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Carrie Fisher, who will be brought back to life on the big screen through unused footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Now comes the time to speculate about who Keri Russell and Dominic Monaghan will be playing when the movie hits theaters. For now, Lucasfilm and Disney are keeping everything under wraps and Monaghan and Russell are keeping their mouths shut. The new of Dominic Monaghan joining the cast of Star Wars 9 was first reported by Deadline.