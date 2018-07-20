Greg Grunberg's Temmin "Snap" Wexley barely got three seconds of screen time in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi after appearing for an expanded cameo in 2015's The Force Awakens. Not a whole lot of Star Wars fans noticed that he went missing after the opening moments of Episode 8, stowed aboard Billie Lourd's ship as it escapes D'Qar. Many thought he'd died in an earlier fight between the Resistance and the First Order. But he's poised to make a return to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars 9 according to a recent interview with Grunberg.

In the last film, the Resistance were pretty much depleted while trying to escape the clutches of Kylo Ren and General Hux. Though he wasn't on the Millennial Falcon at the end of The Last Jedi, it now looks like good ol' Snap Wexley, the least essential character from the franchise, has survived.

In an interview released before San Diego Comic-Con, Greg Grunberg pretty much revealed that he was going to return for Star Wars 9 without saying very much. Promoting the documentary From the Bridge, Grunberg heavily hints at Snap Wexley and his return to the Star Wars universe. When asked about Star Wars 9, Grunberg noted that he could not officially say anything. But he had this to say anyway.

"You know what, we'd better or else my wife is going to kill me for growing a beard. I can't officially say anything, but this is getting itchy, and I'm getting itchy to go over there and do it."

Star Wars 9 is preparing to film in England later this summer, which is the "over there" that Greg Grunberg is speaking of. But do we really need a return of Snap Wexley? Not many even noticed that he was missing to begin with, which means that a a more classic character could've made a return instead. Perhaps the Stormtrooper who bumped his head on the set of A New Hope? Or maybe even Max Rebo or Lobot? At least Lobot would make sense with the return of Lando Calrissian and his love of robots, whether they be full droid or half-man cyborgs.

While many Star Wars fans didn't notice that Snap Wexley wasn't fighting alongside the Resistance on Crait, there were a handful of fans that couldn't get past the whole killing of Snoke and old, salty Luke Skywalker to even notice that Wexley was missing. He did provide some essential cover for Poe Dameron during the final assault in The Force Awakens, which is pretty cool. In the end, it's pretty obvious to see that Snap Wexley is the Ethan Van Sciver of the Star Wars universe.

Rian Johnson clearly forgot about Snap Wexley, but now that J.J. Abrams is back in the director's chair, it's safe to assume that Greg Grunberg will make his return in Star Wars 9. Maybe the return of Snap Wexley is the shot in the arm that the Star Wars franchise needs right now after some fans turned their backs on The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Cause a good shot of Clorox will wake just about anyone up. We'll find out soon enough. But for now, you can head over to Yahoo Entertainment to read more about the return of Snap Wexley in Star Wars 9.