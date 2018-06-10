Now that Star Wars 9 is gearing to start production this summer, rumors have started to spread all over the Star Wars universe. A newly leaked scene description points at the return of a Clone Wars character that could make for a very interesting alliance with the Resistance. After the events of The Last Jedi the Resistance will need time to build and Star Wars 9 will reportedly take place a few years after the events of the last film, which will give them a chance to go to the Outer Rim to look for possible allies.

A new leak from Reddit states that Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, and the Hutt Cartel will play a role in helping the Resistance after striking a mutually beneficial deal in Star Wars 9. Rotta is from Clone Wars, nicknamed "Stinky" by Ahsoka and later kidnapped by the Confederacy of Independent Systems. The kidnapping was orchestrated by Count Dooku , who had help from Ziro, Rotta's great-uncle, according to Wookieepedia. The kidnapping was used to discredit the Jedi Order while simultaneously messing up negotiations between the Hutts and the Galactic Republic.

Though this leak does sound intriguing, a few things would have to happen before it becomes a reality in Star Wars 9. In the 2016 novel Bloodline reveals that the Hutts had lost all of their power after the fall of the Empire. The New Republic then punished the Hutt Cartel for working with the Empire, which gave the Niktos all of the power in running the cartels. The Bloodline novel takes place 6 years ahead of The Force Awakens, so it is possible that Rotta could have brought the Hutt Cartel back on top in that time, but it seems like a risky proposition, especially if the Resistance ends up going to them for help.

While unlikely, it is still possible that J.J. Abrams could bring Rotta and the Hutt Cartel into the story of Star Wars 9 in some capacity. That being said, this rumor is obviously unconfirmed and should be treated as suspect at this time. Quality leaks have shown up on Reddit in the past, but only time will tell if this specific report will end up in the final cut of Star Wars 9.

Rotta and the Hutt Cartel would make for a pretty interesting callback to both Clone Wars and Return of the Jedi, but J.J. Abrams could also be messing with Star Wars fanatics and planting fake information. The director has been known to use the fake leaks in the past, so this particular story may have come from Lucasfilm to keep fans off the scent of the real story. Regardless, it's still fun to think about and speculate about where Abrams with take Star Wars 9 after the left turn that Rian Johnson took with The Last Jedi. While we wait for more information, you can check out the newly released plot leak at Reddit.