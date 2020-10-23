For many Star Wars fans, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow's version of what would become Rise of Skywalker reeks of missed opportunity. Well, apparently this is very much an opinion that is shared by star John Boyega, who has now opened up about the much more satisfying story for his character, Finn.

"I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down. I felt it was important for me to talk about a truth that is embarrassing to talk about. We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them. If Captain America isn't given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won't think he's cool. Why shouldn't Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation?"

Details from Treverrow's unused script for the ninth Star Wars movie, which would have been titled Duel of the Fates, leaked back in January, along with some wonderful concept art, and provided a much more satisfying narrative arc for Finn, including a sequence where he and Rose Tico lead a revolution on Coruscant. Evidently this is something that Boyega would have preferred, with the character all but side-lined in Rise of Skywalker, with Kelly Marie Tran's Rose given little more than a cameo.

Since the release of Rise of Skywalker, John Boyega has been quite vocal in his criticisms of Disney and how they handled his character. "What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," the actor said earlier this year. "It's not good. I'll say it straight up. Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--- all."

Boyega has been asked several times whether he would return to the franchise, with the actor most recently responding with a polite "no thank you," before noting that he has moved on to other things. Nonetheless, it seems there is one way to get Boyega back on board, and its all thanks to The Mandalorian.

" I think it's a done deal with that. I'm a Mandalorian fan, so Lucasfilm is doing very well with the TV shows. An animated show would be dope! We could do it from home."

While he's not against returning in animated form, Boyega reiterates that he is done with the live action Star Wars universe. The actor though clearly has no intention of leaving the sci-fi genre behind and has several intriguing projects in the pipeline including the comedy mystery They Cloned Tyrone and sci-fi drama The Test. This comes to us from Yahoo.