None of Colin Trevorrow's original script for The Rise of Skywalker made it into the finale. Chris Terrio revealed the news in a recent interview while promoting the final movie in the sequel trilogy. Back when the sequel trilogy was first announced, three different directors were set to be tackling it. J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, and Trevorrow were the chosen ones, though only two made it to the finish line. Trevorrow later separated from Lucasfilm, citing creative differences, which led to the return of Abrams.

Colin Trevorrow and co-writer Derek Connolly had already written The Rise of Skywalker by the time they severed ties with Lucasfilm in September 2017. When it was revealed that Trevorrow and Connolly were still receiving a writing credit on the latest movie, many Star Wars fans started to wonder what was left from their original story. As it turns out, none of it was. Chris Terrio explains.

"We are both a little superstitious about starting with material that might lead us in a direction that's different than the one we might've gone in naturally. So we didn't begin with the previous script. There may have been certain elements that we used that had been in the original script and we weren't aware of it. The Guild makes the determination about those things. We didn't have a bad relationship to Colin's material. We just didn't start with it. It's not a juicy story of intrigue or anything."

While they didn't start with Colin Trevorrow's story, there could be some unintentional bits that made it into Star Wars 9 final cut. As Chris Terrio discusses the matter, it almost seems like they never read the original script to begin with, which just seems rather weird, though he admits that he and J.J. Abrams were "superstitious" about taking over someone else's story. Maybe someday Trevorrow will reveal what his story was going to be about.

While Colin Trevorrow has been mostly silent on anything having to do with The Rise of Skywalker, he did note that it was not in his original story to bring Emperor Palpatine back from the dead. That was purely J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, though Trevorrow thought it was a great idea. The director also revealed that he was donating any money made from the movie to The Alexander Devine Hospice, which helps families in the most challenging of times.

Colin Trevorrow doesn't seem to have any hard feelings now, and looking at the reactions to The Rise of Skywalker, he may be glad that things went south when they did. For now, the director is working on the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy while taking his Star Wars earnings and doing something positive with them as Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams get asked about every decision they made while writing their version of Star Wars 9. The interview with Terrio was originally conducted by The Wrap. The Fanart in the topper comes from MontaJesaGaya on Twitter.