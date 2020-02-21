Marvel Comics has announced that The Rise of Skywalker will be making its way from the screen to the page. The publisher will release the first issue of the comic book adaptation of the movie this summer, with writer Jody Houser (Star Wars: Tie Fighter) and artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren) on board to make it happen. What's more, the book will contain new scenes that weren't included in the theatrical release, which could make this worth paying attention to.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 is set to hit shelves in June. The series will run for five issues and, per Marvel, it will have "brand-new story material for readers to enjoy." This has become commonplace for the comic book adaptations of the movies during the Disney era of Lucasfilm, but given the divisive nature of Episode IX, with many citing holes in the story as an issue, any additional material will potentially be quite telling. Jody Houser had this to say about it.

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics. We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren't seen in the movie."

The idea of simply reading the story as told on screen in comic book form may not appeal to a very wide audience. As such, Marvel has included little tidbits in these adaptations before. The Last Jedi comic added some key moments, including adding a much-needed something to Admiral Ackbar's death. The door is certainly wide open when it comes to what they can add for the finale of the Skywalker saga. Some more background on Palpatine's return, perhaps?

Marvel has also released a cover for the first issue, but they do note the art isn't final. It features an unmasked Kylo Ren at its center, with Hux and Pryde on either side. Darth Vader's helmet can be seen by his feet, as well as the Sith Wayfinder, which is crucial to the story. The Knights of Ren are all featured in the background behind Kylo. The cover art was done by Phil Noto. Marvel has also released a synopsis for the first issue, which doubles down on the additional material angle.

"From beyond the Outer Rim an olde enemy Returns! Rey and the Resistance set out on a desperate quest to stop the threat of the Final Order! Can they succeed where Jedi Master Luke Skywalker himself failed? And what is Kylo Ren's real goal in partnering with the resurrected Palpatine? The landmark Skywalker saga is adapted by Jody (Tie Fighter) Houser and Will Sliney (The Rise of Kylo Ren). Featuring extended and deleted scenes."

Director J.J. Abrams' final entry in the Skywalker saga proved to be divisive. Critics were widely split, as it sits at 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But the audience rating is much better, at 86 percent. Either way, this wasn't quite the well-rounded homerun Lucasfilm was hoping for that would round out this trilogy. Be that as it may, it still grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.