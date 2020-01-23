Newly leaked Star Wars 9 concept art finds Kylo Ren fighting Darth Vader. Last week, some artwork that was supposedly from Colin Trevorrow's first version of the movie found its way online. However, it was proven to be concept art for The Rise of Skywalker, which just happened to be very similar to what Trevorrow had in mind. The director confirmed the news on social media. But now, a ton of concept art reportedly from Trevorrow's Star Wars 9 has leaked.

With the recent leak of Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars 9 script, aka The Duel of Fates, fans are treated to what it would have looked like on the big screen to see Kylo Ren fight Darth Vader. The scene in question was meant to be a hallucination, but it still would have looked pretty great on the big screen as shown in the new artwork. Elsewhere, we see Force Ghost Luke Skywalker stopping Ren's Lightsaber with his hand, Rey fighting Ren with a double-bladed Lightsaber, C-3PO comforting a damaged R2-D2, and of course, an image of Finn yelling "Rey!"

In Colin Trevorrow's version of Episode IX, the Battle of Coruscant was going to be the triumphant conclusion. There are images that tease this battle in the newly-leaked concept art. It's important to note that the latest concept art has not been officially confirmed by Trevorrow or Lucasfilm at this time. With that being said, signatures of Doug Chiang and Christian Alzmann, among others who have contributed to the Star Wars franchise over the years, are found on the artwork, leading one to believe that this is the real deal.

While some Star Wars fans wish that Duel of Fates would have been made instead of J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, there's no way of knowing if this particular version of the script would have been the final take on the material. It would have more than likely gone through rewrites, but for the most part, a lot of fans seem to be into the ideas that Trevorrow had, including the original version of Tor Valum, the original Sith teacher of Emperor Palpatine. Regardless, this stuff will never make it into a future movie or show, so it's best to look now and appreciate it for what it is.

As it stands, The Rise of Skywalker is the worst-reviewed Star Wars movie thus far on Rotten Tomatoes. Some fans are looking for any excuse to bash what ended up as the final installment in the Skywalker Saga, but they probably would have done the same thing if Colin Trevorrow let his Star Wars 9 make it to the big screen instead. Regardless, we'll never know, but you can get a pretty solid look at the concept art for the first version of the movie below, thanks to the DR Movie News Twitter account.

Official Concept Art from #StarWars Episode IX's original script, titled 'Duel of the Fates', has leaked...



• Force Ghost Luke blocking Kylo Ren'a saber with his hand

• C3PO comforting a damaged R2

• Rey being trained by Luke

• Kylo Ren fighting Vader



(1/4)

• Rey (with double bladed saber) fighting Kylo Ren

• Rey taking out Stormtroopers

• Hux commits suicide with a lightsaber after Coruscant falls to the Resistance

• Leia delivering a message to BB-8 (callback to A New Hope)



(2/4)

• C3PO & R2 exploring the Coruscant ruins

• The Falcon lands on a NEW planet

• The First Order resuming control over Coruscant (pre-defeat)

• Finn yelling "REY!" during a battle scene



(3/4)

• The Final Battle on Coruscant



(4/4)