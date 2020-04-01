The Star Wars movies have everything. Action, romance, drama, both creepy and cute alien creatures, but what they have all been lacking is an injection of music icon David Bowie. Well, that was almost rectified in last year's Skywalker Saga finale The Rise of Skywalker. A sneak peek at the new book, The Art of The Rise of Skywalker, gives us a good idea of an unused character named "Star Man pilot" with the artwork lovingly paying tribute to the late, great David Bowie.

The character, a Resistance pilot known as Star Man Pilot, was clearly designed to resemble Bowie's 70s era alter ego, Ziggy Stardust. Possessing the slender build and bright orange hair of Bowie's famous alter-ego, the character would certainly have fit in with the diverse range of creatures and species that make up the Star Wars universe, though hopefully, he would not have bought the spiders from Mars along with him.

David Bowie remains one of the most influential and celebrated rock and roll musicians of all time, having introduced concepts and aesthetics to mainstream audiences that had never been seen before. In addition to his extensive musical ability, Bowie created numerous alias' throughout his spectacular career. Ziggy Stardust is only one of these characters but is likely one of the most instantly recognizable. Intended to be an extra-terrestrial messenger to earth and its inhabitants, Stardust was perhaps the perfect choice to have been represented in a Star Wars movie, and it is a real shame that the character was not used.

David Bowie sadly passed away back in 2016, but his fanbase and music both continue to thrive. And while there's no specific information as to why this Star Man Pilot was left out of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it's great to know the concept was even considered. The character would no doubt have just featured in the background but would have made a fitting tribute to the superstar, as well as being something for Bowie fans to look out for.

There have been ongoing discussions and debates since the release of the movie regarding different versions, cuts, and unused ideas, with the The Art of The Rise of Skywalker giving us a further glimpse into the intriguing elements that never made it to the big screen.

What did make it into the final product though picks up following the discovery that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, with the rebels having to race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. The film's ensemble cast includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Disney+ in October 2020. This comes to us from Gizmodo.